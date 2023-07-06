RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Ol’Bart new in takeover of taproom





Conway restaurateur Bart Likes is taking over what has been the Diamond Bear Taproom & Pub, inside the Diamond Bear brewery at 600 N. Broadway, North Little Rock, and turning it into Ol'Bart Southern Eats at Diamond Bear.

Likes is the owner-chef of Ol'Bart Southern Eats, 1220 Old Morrilton Hwy. (U.S. 64), Conway, which he opened in 2019 after operating his business out of a food trailer: "We've been cooking since 2014," he says, transitioning from "private chef" (cooking for 50 outdoor professionals at a private Arkansas hunting lodge convinced him this is what he should be doing, he says), "trailer, brick-and-mortar, brewery."

