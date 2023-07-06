On the judiciary

We often hear the battle cry of "judicial independence" from judges and lawyers. Many are ardent liberals (I'm not). And it is true--judges should make decisions according to just the facts and law, free from outside pressure and influence.

But when does independence end and interference begin?

Any time our state Legislature has approached attempting to meddle with state court rules or process, the state's judiciary, through its "official body representing the state's judiciary" (Arkansas Judicial Conference or AJC, a nonprofit judicial association), has certainly screamed foul, citing the independence of the judiciary. Examples such as tort reform, caps on damages and attorney's fees, cell phones in the courthouse, and the power to review judicial rules come to mind.

Yet, at the same time, our state's judiciary has increasingly taken active positions on substantive public policy, which should be the exclusive realm of the state Legislature. Like most other partisan organizations, the AJC usually has a legislative package with bills it seeks to pass every legislative session, and the group meets regularly to monitor legislation. The AJC openly supports other bills it likes. Even more problematic, it openly opposes certain bills it dislikes.

State court judges will often appear in legislative committees to testify and support bills or, conversely, attempt to "kill" legislation opposed by the AJC. Granted, not all bills supported or opposed by the AJC deal with public policy (e.g., judicial budget and retirement), but many of them do. Usually, if the bill is opposed by the group, it dies in committee. But not always.

For example, consider Act 604 of 2021 (then Senate Bill 18) which created a rebuttable presumption of joint custody in all new divorce and paternity cases.

The AJC formally opposed it (as did the Arkansas Bar Association and many divorce lawyers). Three state court judges testified against it. Many more state court judges privately opposed it and worked to stop it. Emails produced in response to Freedom of Information Act requests to the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) clearly show that the AOC and AJC were actively trying to kill SB 18.

Why? Because it took away some judicial discretion and power, which had for far too long wreaked havoc on Arkansas families and children. SB18 passed overwhelmingly, Arkansas is now a leader in the nation for parental equality reform, and Arkansas children and their parents are better because of it.

But then, who now interprets that new law? Yep, the same state court judges who formally opposed it. But they are elected as nonpartisans, right? Correct, they are--which begs the question: Why do they continue to meddle as partisans in the legislature's policymaking process? Can you imagine the outcry if a legislator came to the courthouse to help a judge decide a case? Indeed, state court judges have outright banned legislators from the courtroom even when a party is a legislator's constituent or the legislator has a particular interest in the case.

But what about judicial ethics? Yes, the judicial canons are intended to prevent judges and judicial candidates from taking public positions on policy matters that may come before them. We often hear that excuse when quizzed about their position on any policy issue of significance during an election. Yet it is OK for our state court judges to formally testify at our state Legislature to kill public policy issues they oppose?

Moreover, we often do hear many judicial candidates promise they will never "legislate from the bench." But what they don't tell you is their judicial association works hard in secret, behind the scenes, to kill certain legislation before it ever has a chance. The two are not all that dissimilar, and I'm not sure which one is worse.

Ethics aside, it is hypocrisy in its highest form.

On top of that, the AJC uses state employees with the AOC to track legislation, disseminate information to the state court judges about legislation, and organize support or opposition--all during working hours and being paid with your tax dollars. Indeed, the director of the AOC is also the secretary/treasurer of the AJC.

And the kicker--the AJC spends tens of thousands of dollars on a lobbyist every year to assist in its efforts.

The state Legislature is the house of we the people, where our state's public policy is made. Elected state court judges should decide cases before them--the job they were elected to do--and not interfere with that policymaking process. We as citizens should demand it.

Next year, we will elect a new chief justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court. I hope one or more of the candidates will embrace a more reserved future role for AJC at the state Legislature. The state Legislature has the right to be independent too.

Brian A. Vandiver is a Little Rock attorney.