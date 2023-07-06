Sections
OPINION | Gwen Rockwood: Everybody needs a Memaw

by GWEN ROCKWOOD The Rockwood Files | Today at 1:00 a.m.

My 78-year-old mom has Covid. What she does not have is the patience for having Covid.

This morning I went to check on her and caught her vacuuming – with Covid.

Me: "Mom, what are you doing? You're sick. You're supposed to be resting."

Her (looking pale and feverish but also exasperated): "Well, I can't just sit around here all day!"

Me: "It's only 9:30 in the morning."

But she couldn't hear me over the roar of the Dyson. She had viruses and dust bunnies to do battle with. She didn't have time for crazy questions.

My mom and I are a lot alike but not when it comes to sitting still.

