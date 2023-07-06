OPINION | Randy McCrory:

When talking about the Civil War in the natural state, the obvious place to start this discussion would have to be the Civil War itself and the role that Arkansas, and specifically Northwest Arkansas and Bentonville, played in it.

The 1860 presidential election had been won by Republican Abraham Lincoln, who gained only about 40% of the popular vote, but managed to win the Electoral College. Ironically, his win came about largely because the Democratic Party had suffered a huge rift between the North and the South over the issues of slavery and states' rights. Even before Lincoln's inauguration, seven states seceded from the Union, led by South Carolina.

South Carolina soon sent delegates to the other southern states that had not yet left the Union. This included Arkansas, where they tried to convince the Arkansas Assembly to join them in secession.

Instead of making an immediate move to do so, Arkansas officials chose to hold a Secession Convention to discuss the matter. The convention began in Little Rock on March 4, 1861, which was the same day as Lincoln's inauguration. The temporary chair of the convention was Unionist Jesse Turner of Van Buren (Crawford County.) The next day, by a vote of 40–35, Unionist David Walker became the convention president. Tensions ran high for the entire two and a half weeks and the Unionists held the majority throughout the first session. At one point, the convention voted down a resolution condemning President Lincoln's inaugural address, then later defeated a conditional ordinance of secession.

The issue of slavery was a major point of discussion at the convention.

Many in the western portion of Arkansas, including Northwest Arkansas, didn't have the same type of labor-intensive plantations as in the east, and by extension, many slaves. The same was not true for the eastern half of the state. As a matter of fact, the convention had become so contentious that there was talk of dividing Arkansas in half, with the west going to the Union and the east seceding and joining the Confederacy. To avoid this, the compromise was to put the decision to a vote of the people to be held in August of 1861. With that, the convention adjourned.

The citizens of Arkansas never had the chance to vote either for or against secession. On April 12, 1861, the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter marked the beginning of the U.S. Civil War. Three days later, President Lincoln called for 75,000 troops to be raised to help force the seceded states back into the Union, including a request for 780 from Arkansas, which then-Governor Henry Rector refused. This was the tipping point for many in Arkansas, as it was one thing to come to its own decision on whether to secede, but yet another to assist in an armed conflict against other southern states. The convention reconvened and on May 6, 1861, the vote to secede ultimately passed.

Today, many view the reason Arkansas seceded as absolutely one of two camps: states' rights or slavery. As with many things in history, the distinction was much more nuanced than this. While the state's ordinance of secession pointed directly to concerns about the overreaching authority of the federal government, many of the resolutions that had been passed at the earlier convention were strongly focused on the protection of slavery.

Before the Civil War, 80% of families in the state didn't own slaves. In Benton County, the number was far lower, with about 384 slaves and 107 slave owners. At that time, approximately 4% of the county's population was listed as slaves. After Arkansas left the Union, the call for volunteers to fight for the Confederacy was made and approximately 1,100 of the 9,400 county residents joined.

No longer being a Union state, there was no specific division raised out of Northwest Arkansas for the Union, but men from Northwest Arkansas joined with Union forces in Missouri and other states where they had friends and relatives. Sometimes within families, some joined the Confederacy and others joined the Union.

Below are excerpts of a letter written from a man in Maysville to his family up north about the situation in Arkansas at the beginning of the war:

"Secession has turned everything wrong side out. It has paralyzed all business - made every man, woman, and child feel unsafe & terror stricken. When we go to bed at night, we don't know but we shall be murdered, robbed, and burned out before morning. When, where, or how it will end, God only knows. My only trust is in Him 'who pulls down Kingdoms and builds up Kingdoms according to His own good pleasure.'

We have just heard of the bombardment and surrender of Fort Sumpter [Sumter]. All is the wildest excitement. If the Arkansas Convention was in session, it would secede before night. The South will all oppose Old Abe's Coercion Policy so likely you will hear that I am a citizen of another government before this reaches you. My heart sickens at the recital. I turn away in sorrow and anguish. Oh, my unhappy and distracted country."

