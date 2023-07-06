100 YEARS AGO July 6, 1923

PARAGOULD — J. Marion Futrell of Paragould, former state senator and acting governor, will be appointed chancellor of the 12th Chancery District to succeed Archer Wheatley who resigned, it was announced yesterday by Governor [Thomas] McRae. He expects to form a partnership with J.H. Hawthorne at Jonesboro. The appointment of Mr. Futrell is expected to meet with the approval of the 12th district, the governor said. Mr. Futrell assumed the governor’s office following the resignation of Joe T. Robinson, who had been elected United States senator by the legislature and who resigned as governor shortly after the legislature adjourned.

50 YEARS AGO July 6, 1973

WARREN — Tomato prices held fairly steady at Warren, Hermitage and Monticello Thursday as growers awaited a third reconsideration by the Cost of Living Council of their plea to exempt wholesale and retail sales of tomatoes from the price freeze. Tomato prices in the South Arkansas markets dropped from Monday’s record prices of $9.50 or more for a 20-pound box to about $6 Tuesday and Wednesday after buyers were told by Internal Revenue agents that they might be buying for more than their price ceiling for resale to retailers.

25 YEARS AGO July 6, 1998

GOULD — Standing outside his country church house tucked in between the flat fields of Lincoln County, Howard King measures the number of years he has attended church here like many who come to sing and pray. “Oh, ‘bout as long as I can remember,” the 68-year old deacon said. Not only the young ones who come to Rankin Chapel Missionary Baptist Church can say for sure how long they have come to this nearly 100-year-old church: since they were born. Most everyone else just says they have been here oh, about as long as they can remember. …In a semicircle around the front stoop, a congregation and its pastor talked of the aftermath of a fire that ripped through the fellowship hall of the church Thursday morning. The blaze destroyed the rear half of the building and damaged the sanctuary where generations have shouted and have sung their hallelujahs. Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the FBI are investigating the fire, in accordance with a presidential initiative to investigate all black church burnings.

10 YEARS AGO July 6 2013

LEAD HILL — The foundation of a French castle is for sale in the Arkansas Ozarks, but operators say what they really need is an American investor so they can continue what they started. The original 13 investors in the Ozark Medieval Fortress were all from France. “It’s very difficult to manage a company from France when the company is in America,” said Jean Revault d’Allonnes, chief executive officer of Ozark Medieval Fortress LLC. “That’s a mistake we made.” … About $2 million has been invested in the fortress, d’Allonnes said, but the original investors have no more money available for the project. The fortress and 50 acres are for sale for $400,000. But a new partner could take control of the company with a cash investment of about $300,000, and three or four of the original investors could remain as minority partners, d’Allonnes said. … The investors planned to construct the fortress over 20 years using 13th-century technology, including a treadwheel crane that resembles a large hamster wheel.