PB's Hence taking Futures stage

A Pine Bluff native will get a chance to show his baseball skills to a national audience for the first time Saturday.

Markevian "Tink" Hence, a right-handed pitcher, will represent the St. Louis Cardinals organization in the MLB All-Star Futures game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Playing in an MLB ballpark on a national broadcast is a major step toward a dream which Hence's father, Marvin Hence, said started at age 3.

"That's all been his focus," Marvin Hence said. "Even though he's been a great student, a great kid, he's always had that look in his eye, just watching TV all the time, imitating certain players. He'd go compete with his brothers. Just to see the stars line up for him, there's still work to be done, but just halfway there, it's just been amazing."

The Futures game is part of MLB All-Star Week 2023, hosted by the Seattle Mariners. The seven-inning game will feature minor league prospects from Single-A to AAA representing all 30 franchises.

The game begins at 6 p.m. Central (4 p.m. Pacific) on MLB Network and Peacock as part of All-Star Saturday. The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game will follow.

Hence, who was recently promoted to the AA Springfield (Mo.) Cardinals from the High-A Peoria (Ill.) Chiefs, will be among nine minor league pitchers to play for the National League team. He will be one of two Cardinals prospects in the game alongside outfielder Victor Scott II.

Scott, an Atlanta native who played for West Virginia University, was promoted from Peoria to Springfield on June 27, four days before Hence.

Hence made his AA debut July 4, a no-decision in Springfield's 9-8 home win against Amarillo (Texas). In a five-inning start, he allowed one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Hence's father said he is a mature team player.

"He can pitch a game, and kids can make 10 errors on him," Marvin Hence said. "This is when I really realized how mature he was. I said, 'Hey Tink, them guys made some errors on you.' And the first thing he told me was, 'Well, maybe if I would have made a different pitch.' He never did just blame a kid. Never got mad when a kid messed up."

Hence graduated from Watson Chapel High School in 2020, completing a high school baseball career which included all-state recognition in 2018. The Cardinals drafted him 63rd overall in the 2020 MLB draft.

Hence grew up playing with his older brothers, including Braelin Hence. Braelin, also a Watson Chapel graduate, played for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff from 2018-22 and served as a graduate assistant this past season.

His father said Hence loves competition.

"He loves winning," Marvin Hence said. "That's one thing about him. I think that drives him the most. I saw at a young age how he hated to lose to his brothers, or to anybody. But he always kept that mindset, 'Hey. Next time.'"

All-Star Week begins Friday night with the HBCU Swingman Classic, featuring Lawrence "Q" Noble of UAPB. The weekend will continue Sunday with the start of the 2023 MLB Draft. The Home Run Derby is set for Monday night with the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.