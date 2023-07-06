Pentagon takes steps to prevent leaks

The Pentagon on Wednesday said it is taking steps to revamp how classified information is accessed and enact measures to better track potential "insider threats," after a massive leak of documents that revealed some of the U.S. government's most closely guarded secrets.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directed an internal security review in April after the documents, alleged to have been collected and disseminated by a junior member of the Air National Guard, surfaced publicly on the Discord messaging platform popular with video gamers. The materials offer an extraordinary glimpse into U.S. intelligence gathering and spy operations focused on friends and foes alike.

The review led to several recommendations, some of which focus on "need-to-know" procedures, a U.S. defense official told reporters. To that end, the military intends to step up its efforts to track what classified documents are being viewed and whether the individuals who access them have a valid reason to do so.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon.