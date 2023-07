FORT SMITH --Police responded to a stabbing incident at Ava's Pub at the Fianna Hills Shopping Center, 8901 Jenny Lind Road, at roughly 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A news release from the department states there were three people were stabbed, including to the suspect, Mark Mitchell, 63.

The three were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Police Spokesman Aric Mitchell said.

Mitchell is in custody and faces three second degree battery charges.