PREP FOOTBALL: Barnard returns to Shiloh Christian to become school’s sixth head coach

The last time Shiloh Christian hired a new head football coach, it turned to a former assistant in Jeff Conaway, who led the Saints to the playoff semifinals for the past five seasons and a state title in 2020.

The Springdale school wants that same philosophy to work one more time as Shiloh Christian announced Wednesday it hired Tucker Barnard as the sixth head coach in school history. Barnard, who served as the Saints' assistant head coach and defensive coordinator from 2004-11, replaces Conaway, who resigned to take a similar position in Orlando, Fla.

"It's such an incredible place and special people," Barnard said. "When I was there before, I was truly and totally blessed in that time there. I gained more as far as my relationship with the Lord during that time, and it put me on a better path. I just really grew during my time at Shiloh, and I can't begin to tell you how excited I am to get my kids there.

"The football side, it's super exciting to have a place where you know the vision to be great is there and exists in a powerful way. It's a storied football tradition that I got to be part of for a little while, and I'm happy to be back and to add to that again."

Barnard, who will also serve as athletic director, returns to Shiloh after spending the past 12 seasons at Stillwater, Okla. Stillwater compiled a 55-6 record in the past five seasons under Barnard, with the average margin of victory being 46-16 during that time.

Stillwater won four district championships over the past five years, then won the Oklahoma 6A-II state championship last fall. The Pioneers finished as state runner-up in 2018 and 2019, then reached the semifinal round in 2020 and 2021.

"I am incredibly excited about the future of our athletic program," Shiloh Christian Superintendent Keith McDaniel said in a news release. "Coach Barnard is a big-time hire and will build on the storied tradition of Shiloh Christian athletics and seek to grow our student-athletes spiritually, academically, and athletically.

"I have no doubt that Coach Barnard will take our athletics program to a new level."

Barnard won't meet with his new players until 7 a.m. Monday because of the Arkansas Activities Association's mandated dead period. At that point, Shiloh Christian will have only three weeks to get adjusted to its new coach before preseason workouts begin July 29.

"It will be a whirlwind," Barnard said. "Fortunately, I'm going into a situation where we don't have to rebuild. We are not starting at the ground level at Shiloh Christian. There are great coaches there and great players there, and I'm going over there to build upon what they have already done.

"I'm going over there to work and to build upon what they've already done. We're in a good place, and I'll be trying to add to it."