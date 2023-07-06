Pro-Trump lawyer gives up practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Attorney Lin Wood, who filed legal challenges seeking to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, is relinquishing his law license, electing to retire from practicing rather than face possible disbarment. Multiple states have weighed disciplining him for pushing Trump's claims that he defeated Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Wood asked officials in his home state of Georgia to "retire" his law license in light of "disciplinary proceedings pending against me." In the request, made in a letter and posted on his Telegram account, Wood acknowledges that he is "prohibited from practicing law in this State and in any other state or jurisdiction and that I may not reapply for admission."

Wood, a licensed attorney in Georgia since 1977, did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment on the letter. A listing on the website for the State Bar of Georgia accessed on Wednesday showed him as retired and with no disciplinary infractions on his record.

A spokeswoman for the Bar confirmed that the Bar had dismissed its two complaints involving Wood. In a court filing, its Office of General Counsel said it "believes that it has achieved the goals of disciplinary action, including protecting the public and the integrity of the judicial system and the legal profession" by achieving Wood's inability to practice law.