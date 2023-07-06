Regional finalists listed for state teacher award

Fourteen educators have been named 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists, the state Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Each will receive a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation and will be recognized at an event at the Governor's Mansion on July 27, when the department will announce four state semi-finalists. In the fall, one of the state semi-finalists will be named the 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

The winner goes on paid administrative leave to serve as an experienced ambassador for teachers, makes public appearances throughout the state and attends Arkansas Board of Education meetings as a nonvoting member. The award recipient also represents Arkansas at the competition's national level.

Earlier this year, several former winners of the Arkansas award expressed criticism and confusion over changes to this year's application process.

Two revised prompts in the 2024 state application required teachers to write about Arkansas' sweeping education package, the LEARNS Act, including how their platform will relate to the law and "what positive impact they expect" the law to have on Arkansas students.

The 14 regional finalists for 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year are:

Jacquelyn Briggs

Pre-Kindergarten

Walker Pre-K

Magnolia School District

South Central Service Cooperative

Jazmin Carranza

Algebra I, Grades 8-9

Southwest Junior High School

Springdale School District

Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Nicole Franklin

English Language Arts and Social Studies, Grades 4-5

Orr Elementary School

Fort Smith School District

Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative

Candice Groves

French I-IV and Journalism, Grades 9-12

Blytheville High School

Blytheville School District

Crowley's Ridge Educational Service Cooperative

Elizabeth Hill

Biology and AP Biology, Grades 10-12

DeWitt High School

DeWitt School District

Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Kyler Hybeck

English, Grade 10

Academies of West Memphis

West Memphis School District

Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative

Jeremy Kennedy

AP English Language and Composition, Grade 11

Greenbrier High School

Greenbrier School District

Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative

Julie Landrum

Math and Science, Grades 9-12

Stuttgart High School

Stuttgart School District

Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative

Ben Light

Music, Grades 6-12

Joe T. Robinson High School

Pulaski County Special School District

Pulaski County

Beau McCastlain

Career and Technical Education – Television Production, Grades 10-12

De Queen High School

De Queen School District

De Queen-Mena Education Service Cooperative

Kashandra Murphy

Literacy, Grade 5

Harmony Leadership Academy

Texarkana Arkansas School District

Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative

Kassadi Seidenschnur

Library Media, Grades K-5

Hurricane Creek Elementary School

Bryant School District

Dawson Education Service Cooperative

David Ward

Alternative Education, Grades 2-5

Cedar Ridge Elementary School

Cedar Ridge School District

Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Mandy Wolff

Family and Consumer Sciences, Grades 10-12

Beebe High School

Beebe School District

Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative