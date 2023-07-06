Sanders adds nursing home magnate to Game and Fish Commission





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Brandon Adams of Fayetteville as her first appointment to the seven-member Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Wednesday at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in Little Rock.

Adams filled the vacancy created with the retirement of former Game and Fish Commissioner Bobby Martin of Rogers, whose seven-year term ended June 30.

Adams, 53, is head of Reliance Health Care Inc., a chain of 41 Arkansas nursing homes based in Conway. He was not mentioned as a candidate among Game and Fish Commission insiders who were surprised by his appointment. Multiple sources said Sanders settled on Adams late Tuesday over two other candidates from Northwest Arkansas.

"He's not a surprise to me," Sanders said.

The governor said Adams is a natural pick for the position because of his passion for the outdoors and what she described as his commitment to preserving and improving Arkansas' fish and wildlife resources for future generations to enjoy.

"I wanted somebody who's going to work hard, somebody that has great character, somebody who really believes in promoting Arkansas," Sanders said. "All of those things are qualities that Brandon embodies, and he's going to do a fantastic job."

"I didn't ask for the position," Adams said. "I never dreamed that I would be picked or even thought about it. I know the governor personally. We've hunted together. We've been to Razorback games together, and I obviously supported her in her run for office, so we had a relationship somewhat, but we'd never discussed this.

"She never asked me about it. I was on vacation with my family and got a call from the governor, and frankly I was taken aback by it. It took me a couple of hours to process it, and I'm still processing it now, but I'm very excited and honored."

Adams said he is an avid hunter and angler and was most enthusiastic when talking about duck hunting. Sanders said she came to know Adams and to appreciate his character while duck hunting together.

"They say you get to know somebody really well in moments of both victory and defeat, and I don't think there is any way to experience both victory and defeat in Arkansas more than either going duck hunting and watching an Arkansas Razorbacks football game," Sanders said. "I've had an opportunity to do both of those things with our newest Game and Fish commissioner.

"You get to know somebody really well when you sit all day in a duck blind and never pull the trigger. We spent the better part of about six or seven hours sitting out in the freezing cold. You get to see their passion. You get to see what matters to them. You get to see where their areas of commitment are."

Sanders said Adams complements her and First Gentleman Bryan Sanders' vision of developing Arkansas into a top-tier outdoor recreation destination.

"Bryan and I have made no secret of our desire to promote our state's outdoor economy," Sanders said. "We know that it is one of the greatest assets that our state has, so making sure that we have a team around those (assets) through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission that share that same commitment and same passion is so important."

Adams was emotional while delivering his introductory remarks and fought back tears for 10 seconds as he began speaking.

"I'm having a Sam Pittman moment up here," Adams said, drawing laughter for his reference to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville head football coach.

"I've spent my life hunting and fishing in what I consider the most beautiful and diverse state in America. I grew up in Conway and spent time as a kid fishing at Lake Conway," Adams continued. "I could not be more excited about being involved in the (Lake Conway) restoration project over the next few years and to see the effect it has on Faulkner County, the city of Conway and all the surrounding areas.

Though he officially represents Northwest Arkansas, Adams has the greatest breadth of the Arkansas outdoor experience among the members of the commission by virtue of living in Conway for 37 years and in Jonesboro for nine years, as well as his recent experiences living in Fayetteville. He said his most important duty as a member of the Game and Fish Commission is to improve the hunting and fishing experience for the generations to follow.

"For me, it's next to church and my belief in Jesus," Adams said. "I think that God created the earth, and that's what we believe. We need to be stewards of that. I've taught my children growing up that that's a responsibility we have. I'm passionate about that, and my kids are passionate about it."

Adams said he owns and manages duck hunting properties in Lonoke and Jefferson counties, including acreages near Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area. He described Bayou Meto WMA, one of the nation's premier public duck hunting areas, as a regional barometer for waterfowl habitat.

"She (Sanders) asked me what I was passionate about," Adams said. "One of the things that is important to me is the green tree reservoirs and the projects that are going on and the fundraising for that to make sure that's there for the next generation and the generation after that. I'm intimately aware of the things going on there because I own property near Bayou Meto, and so whatever's happening there is also happening on my property. Those are things that I'm very passionate about."

Raising funds to restore the state's degraded green tree reservoirs like Bayou Meto is a priority, Adams said.

"As a private landowner, there have been certain things I've been able to do with water mitigation on a much smaller, cheaper scale than what the state's going to have to do to tackle those problems," Adams said. "I'm not yet knowledgeable on the funding about what it's going to require, and so that's going to be one of my priorities. If we have to go out there and raise that privately, then let's make a way to do that. If we have to do that federally, let's make a way to do that. If we have to do matching funds of some sort, let's do that.

"Whatever it takes, it's got to be done. If we lose that, that's the crown jewel of Arkansas."

Adams said his strength is his ability to bring people together and resolve personal differences to achieve common goals.

"If you talk to people across the state about me, they'll tell you that I gather people," Adams said, "and that's probably my biggest attribute is introducing people that have a common goal and helping them reach that goal."

Expanding the Game and Fish Commission's customer base also will be a priority, Adams said. He said reinforcing the importance of hunters and anglers as the the chief partners in conservation will be crucial in attracting a new generation of sportsmen.

"I think it's in the messaging," Adams said. "The important thing going forward, especially with the political environment that we're in right now, is that we need get the message out that the hunters and fishermen, the sportsmen, the people that care about the outdoors, are the essential ingredient in habitat management and conservation. We are the ones buying the license, creating the revenue, caring about the land and caring about the animals. There's so many negative messages out there about hunting and very few that are positive."

Stan Jones of Walnut Ridge, the Game and Fish Commission's chairman, said he knows Adams well and endorsed his appointment to the commission.

"Governor, you made a great choice," Jones said. "Brandon's going to fit in good. We're going to stay the course. Everything that we do will be good for Arkansas. It's going to be good for the hunter. It will be what's good for the fisherman.

"The other thing that we do is what we always do. We care about the wildlife, replenishment. It's not about how many we can kill. We want to provide and make sure that 10, 15, 20 years down the road, we still enjoy this beautiful state that we've got."





Brandon Adams speaks after being announced as Arkansas Game and Fish’s newest commissioner Wednesday at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





