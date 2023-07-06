School news: UALR, Abilene Christian and more

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced students who made the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester, recognizing more than 1,070 students whose academic performances have been superior. To be on the Dean's List, UALR students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.

Local students who made the list include:

Jacob Adams of Rogers; Allison Andreassen of Fort Smith; Tommi Ballance of Waldron; Mary Barker of Bella Vista; Gillian Brooks of Springdale; Tyler Burns of Van Buren; Courtney Cates of Fayetteville; Joyce Childers of Rogers; Robert Cowgur of Bentonville; Josie Ellen-Shearer of Omaha; Rebecca Farhat of Barling; Jessie Franklin of Booneville.

Jennifer Frazee of Rogers; Abigail Gavina of Waldron; Nichole Hamilton of Clarksville; Eli Hartley of Hackett; Erin Hartley of Hackett; Rebecca Hennon of Fayetteville; Brandy Jackson of Cave Springs; Aaliyah Jackson of Fayetteville; Olivia Kierstead of Winslow; Lindsey Koch of Clarksville; Brenda Morris of Fort Smith; Joshua Pack of Barling.

Dante Pellin of Springdale; Stephanie Quiroz of Springdale; Asher Rackley of Harrison; Charles Robbins of Bella Vista; Stephanie Sandoval of Decatur; Alexander Sohn of Springdale; Samuel Stubbs of Centerton; Mark Thiele of Fort Smith; Ashley Thomas of Bella Vista; Reina Tiefel of Siloam Springs; Ariyana Tomlinson of Lowell; Tobie Varnell of Rogers; Kennedy Walker of Lowell; Jonathan Watson of Rogers; and Jackson Willbanks of Siloam Springs.

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UALR offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities in a metropolitan setting in Arkansas' capital city.

Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian University congratulates Dean's Honor Roll students for the spring 2023 semester. Students earn Dean's Honor Roll recognition by achieving a 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours. Local students included are:

Hannah Clarkson of Pea Ridge, a sophomore majoring in Advertising/Public Relations; and

Gabriella Collins of Fort Smith, a senior majoring in Theatre.

Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, enrolls more than 5,700 students in online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. Students choose from 87 baccalaureate majors that include more than 171 areas of study, 71 areas of study in master's degree and specialist programs, and four doctoral programs.

University of Alabama

Some 5,885 degrees were awarded during The University of Alabama's spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum. Among graduates were:

Faith Davis of Tontitown, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training;

Ellie Doyle of Rogers, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration;

James Hall of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Chemistry;

Andrea Kugler of Bella Vista, Bachelor of Science; and

Hailey Tuckmantel of Bentonville, Bachelor of Science in Education.

The University of Alabama, located in Tuscaloosa, is the state's flagship university.

SAU

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 398 students earned a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2023 semester and have been named to its President's List. They include:

Jessica Butler, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Fayetteville;

Taryn Kirby, a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Fayetteville;

Paige Cupit, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Fort Smith;

Alex Gray, a senior Theatre major with a minor in French from Greenwood;

Mariah Hamilton, a senior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Greenwood;

Breiana Percival, a senior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major with a minor in Chemistry from Greenwood;

Jade Dillard, a sophomore Studio Art major from Lamar;

Katelyn Curtis, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Lead Hill;

Joshua Jetton, a senior Agricultural Business major from Lincoln;

Mercedes Sanchez, a sophomore Psychology major from Siloam Springs;

Seth Horn, a senior Agricultural Education major from Springdale;

Ariana Gonzalez, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron;

MaKhalee Mortimore, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron;

Tesia Owens, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron;

Cassidee Tucker, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron; and

Kaylea Hays, a junior Pre-Nursing major from Winslow.

A total of 398 students were honored on this semester's President's List.

Located in Magnolia, Southern Arkansas University offers more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies.

