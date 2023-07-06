Shootings mar nation’s holiday revels

WASHINGTON -- Thirty shot, two fatally, at a block party in Baltimore. At least three killed and 10 wounded at an annual July Fourth bash in Louisiana. A 7-year-old shot dead in Tampa after two groups gathered along a causeway for Independence Day started to fight. Nine others injured when bullets sprayed from a car in the nation's capital.

A rash of shootings as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July is spiking fears in communities across the country and highlighting the challenges police face in preventing such violence as temperatures warm and festivities move outside. Policing such events is a delicate balance for law enforcement, who must weigh the right of revelers to gather with the threat of violence that looms in public and private spaces in a nation awash with guns.

"In many ways, their hands are tied because these types of events are often on private property and people may not do anything to violate the law until someone brandishes a firearm and starts shooting," said Tom Nolan, who was a Boston police officer for nearly three decades. "So can the police do anything to prevent that? I just think it's an extraordinary challenge for them to be all places at all times and anticipate things that none of us are expecting."

The gun violence that flared this week in Washington, D.C, Louisiana, Florida, Boston, Philadelphia, Texas and Baltimore left more than a dozen dead and almost more than 60 wounded -- including children as young as 2 years old.

In Baltimore, police knew about the block party at the Brooklyn Homes last year and sent squads to the area to monitor for any potential violence, police said. There wasn't any.

This year, police officials didn't discover Sunday's event was happening until the day of. It wasn't advertised on social media and no one in the community told officers, so law enforcement officials weren't properly prepared when violence broke out, interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters. He said police are looking at whether they could have done anything better to make sure something like that doesn't happen again.

"These are events that are about celebration, about coming together, that are intergenerational and should be sacred to our communities. When a few decide to go and literally create a mass shooting, it's completely unacceptable," said Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, urging members of the public to work with police to find those responsible.

The annual celebration in Shreveport, Louisiana, where a gunman opened fire late Tuesday had gone on for a decade with no trouble. Shreveport police said that officers who arrived on the scene had a hard time reaching victims because of the volume of parked cars.

The Tuesday shooting along the causeway that crosses Tampa Bay, which killed a 7-year-old, stemmed from an argument over Jet Skis that one group said were coming too close to children playing in the water. The night before, three people were killed and eight others were injured when several men fired indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds that had gathered in a Texas neighborhood after a festival in the area.

FATAL FESTIVITIES

A 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland's Eastern Shore early Wednesday, according to the county sheriff's office.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly after midnight, according to a statement posted on social media. Salisbury is a city of about 33,200 people about 120 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Investigators determined that seven people were shot and one victim, a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, the sheriff's office said. The other six victims were being treated at a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the man accused in the fatal shooting spree in Philadelphia that left five people dead and four others wounded Monday night left a will at his house, and according to a roommate had acted agitated and wore a tactical vest around his house in the days before the shooting, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Kimbrady Carriker was arraigned Wednesday morning on five counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public, prosecutors said. The 40-year-old is accused of killing a man later found dead inside a house and then gunning down four others before surrendering to police.

A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old youth were also wounded by gunfire and another 2-year-old boy and a woman were hit by shattered glass in the rampage that made the working-class area in southwest Philadelphia the site of the nation's worst violence around the July Fourth holiday.

Information for this article was contributed by Alanna Durkin Richer, Colleen Long, Jeff Martin, Claudia Lauer, Ron Todt and staff writers of The Associated Press.