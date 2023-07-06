Springdale City Council considers razing five unlivable structures in city

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council, working Wednesday as a committee of the whole, considered demolition and removal of structures at five properties.

The council moved three demolitions forward for vote next Tuesday during the council's regular meeting. Two, they extended due to circumstances.

The council supported removal on properties at 6873 E. Downum Road, owned by Margaret F. Downum, and two properties on Gibbs and Nichols roads owned by Bobby Ray Cousins.

Tom Evers, the city's chief building inspector, said he has determined the structures are unsafe. The structures have been marked as such and shouldn't have anyone living in them, he said. The structures "constitute a safety or health hazard by reason of inadequate maintenance, dilapidation or abandonment," according to the city's property maintenance code.

The structures are unsightly and also can constitute a fire hazard. Evers noted vandals -- often kids -- can injure themselves during vandalism of the structures.

Evers and the city attorney's office worked together to send notices of the city's impending actions via registered mail to the addresses of the property owners as noted in county land records. Property owners signed confirming receipt of the mail for all five properties, said City Attorney Ernest Cate.

The city will give each property owner 30 days to secure a building permit from the city and begin repairs or a permit to demolish and remove the structure.

If that doesn't happen, Evers can order removal of the structures. The city's Building Department will contract for removal with a lien placed against the property to reimburse the city for its costs.

The council extended the deadlines a bit for the other two properties.

Jesus Martinez's home at 309 Montrose Ave. was severely damaged in a tornado that struck the eastern side of the city March 30, 2022.

The tornado took 60% to 80% of the roof, Evers told the council. The only items or systems that survived in the home were buried under the slab. The house requires a total rebuild.

Evers said Martinez and his lawyer have been negotiating with an insurance company to get a claim paid. He said both Martinez and the lawyer have kept in contact since the first notice was issued in February. But a notice sent June 21 was returned to the city without a signature.

Council member Mike Lawson suggested the council approve the ordinance for removal of the home but not attach the emergency clause to the measure.

Actions of the city take affect in 60 days, so the property would be torn down in 60 days. An emergency clause is attached by the council to many actions, which puts the council's orders in effect in 30 days.

Lawson said by not activating the emergency clause, Martinez will have a little more time to start repairs, if possible.

"We always want to work with people and get these done," Evers said. "But they're a problem for the neighborhood. Everyone loses if the house gets torn down."

The other house, sitting on about 3 acres at 2101 W. Huntsville Ave., is owned by Amanda A. Berganza.

The house has been sitting empty for some time, Evers said. The last action for the property was a permit from the city to use the building as a restaurant.

The interior of the house has been reduced to its support structures, and vandals have broken out all windows, Evers reported.

Scott Ward with United Bank came to Monday's meeting with a $600,000 real estate offer made this week for the property. United Bank holds the mortgage on the property.

Berganza has accepted the offer, he said. Closing for the real estate transaction is in late December, Ward said.

Lawson said he did not want to wait five months for a new owner and start over the legal process for removal.

"The property is still a danger to the community and needs to come down," he said.

The council also didn't want to change the terms of the offer and acceptance.

The council tabled the item until the next committee meeting Aug. 31. The council asked Ward to contact the buyer to determine his plans for the structure.