Springdale’s Jazmin Carranza, Fort Smith’s Nicole Franklin among regional finalists for Arkansas Teacher of Year

Two area teachers are among the 14 regional finalists for the 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year award, according to an Arkansas Department of Education news release Wednesday.

The area regional finalists are Jazmin Carranza, who teaches Algebra I in grades 8-9 at Springdale's Southwest Junior High School, and Nicole Franklin, who teaches English language arts and social studies in grades 4-5 at Fort Smith's Orr Elementary School.

The educators will be honored July 27 at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock. Each will receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation, according to the news release.

Four state semifinalists will be chosen at that event, with the teacher of the year to be named in the fall, according to the release.

"Congratulations to these teachers for achieving this honor," Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said in the release. "We are proud to recognize excellence in teaching and honor those selected for this recognition."

The choice of Carranza as a regional finalist continues a long run of success for the Springdale School District in this award contest. Since 2010, nine Springdale teachers have advanced to be among the four finalists statewide.

One of those finalists, Joel Lookadoo, was named teacher of the year for 2020 when he was an instructional facilitator at Tyson School of Innovation. Lookadoo is now an assistant principal at Springdale's Lakeside Junior High School.

Susanna Post, a math and business technology teacher at Belle Point Alternative Center in Fort Smith, was the state's Teacher of the Year for 2021.

This year's other 12 regional winners are: Jacquelyn Briggs, prekindergarten, Walker Pre-K; Magnolia School District; Candice Groves, french I-IV and journalism, grades 9-12, Blytheville High School; Elizabeth Hill, biology and AP biology, grades 10-12, DeWitt High School; Kyler Hybeck, English, grade 10, Academies of West Memphis; Jeremy Kennedy, AP English language, composition, grade 11, Greenbrier High School; Julie Landrum, math, science, grades 9-12, Stuttgart High School; Ben Light, music, grades 6-12, Joe T. Robinson High School, Pulaski County Special School District; Beau McCastlain, career and technical education (television production) grades 10-12, De Queen High School; Kashandra Murphy, literacy, grade 5, Harmony Leadership Academy, Texarkana; Kassadi Seidenschnur, library media, grades K-5, Hurricane Creek Elementary School, Bryant School District; David Ward, alternative education, grades 2-5, Cedar Ridge Elementary School, Cedar Ridge School District; and Mandy Wolff, family and consumer sciences, grades 10-12, Beebe High School.

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program, recognizing educators for outstanding teaching and leadership skills, according to the release.