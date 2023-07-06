BASKETBALL

UCA announces women’s schedule

The University of Central Arkansas women’s team announced its completed schedule for the 2023-24 season Wednesday — its first under Coach Tony Kemper.

Kemper joined the Sugar Bears’ program in March following 10 seasons at Marshall. He succeeded Sandra Rushing who resigned following the 2022-23 season.

With a roster featuring 10 newcomers, Kemper and the Sugar Bears open their season at home against crosstown foe Hendrix College on Nov. 6. UCA’s nonconference schedule is highlighted by road trips to the University of Arkansas, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and Kansas. The Sugar Bears open ASUN play on Jan. 6 at North Alabama before welcoming Lipscomb to the Farris Center on Jan. 11.

UCA will close its season at home against North Alabama.

— Sam Lane

BASEBALL

UALR promotes Aguilar

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock announced Wednesday its promotion of volunteer assistant Josh Aguilar to a full-time position on the coaching staff.

Aguilar, who was a graduate assistant for the Trojans in 2022 before beoming a volunteer assistant, assumed his full-time role on Saturday, when NCAA rulesa allowed for the addition of a third full-time assistant instead of a volunteer.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services