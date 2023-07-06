Tesla Fest to celebrate famous electrical innovator





FUN

The Mid-America Science Museum, 500 Mid America Blvd., Hot Springs, commemorates the 167th birthday of inventor Nikola Tesla with Tesla Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, with science shows throughout the day in the Dorothy Van Lue & Albert F.W. Habeeb Tesla Theater, home of "the World's Most Powerful Conical Tesla Coil," and the Oaklawn Foundation Digital Dome Theater.

The museum will also set up interactive discovery tables, at which participants can experiment with some of Tesla's theories involving robotics and electrical currents. Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage in various other activities, including creating circuits, making their own phones and examining X-rays using lightboxes. The first 100 participants who successfully complete a Tesla scavenger hunt will receive a special prize. Dress up as your favorite scientist or inventor to receive a specially designed Tesla Fest button.

Admission to the festival is included in general admission to the museum – $12, $10 for children 3-12 and senior citizens 65 and older, $11 for teachers and military. The 167th guest to arrive will receive a complimentary Tesla Fest T-shirt. Call (501) 767-3461 or visit midamericamuseum.org.

'Fun Fridays,' 'Mermaid Mondays'

Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, U.S. 70 East (East Grand Avenue), Hot Springs, offers the first of three July "Family Fun Fridays" this week, kicking off with a 6-9 p.m. Wave Pool Foam Party. A Luau Party, featuring music, hula dancers and "luau-themed activities" will be the feature July 14 with a giant 45th birthday bash July 21.

The park will also offer "Mermaid Meet and Greet Mondays," Monday, July 17 and 24, with costumed mermaids (courtesy of Fancyful Parties) available for photos and interactive storytelling at the wave pool, 1-2 and 4-5 p.m. Miss Arkansas USA and Miss Arkansas Teen USA will join the mermaids July 17.

Discounts of up to 40% on tickets – usually $59.99, $39.99 for children and senior citizens (all prices plus tax) – are available through Sunday. Visit MagicSprings.com.

FILM

Puppeteering magic

The Arkansas Cinema Society and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts explore the magic of puppeteering this weekend with screenings, conversations, a workshop and a puppet show in the Performing Arts Theater at the museum, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock.

"Big Emotions! A Puppet Show + Conversation," a family-friendly puppetry singalong performance by Ginger Duncan of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles using a special selection of marionettes, kicks things off at 2 p.m. Saturday. A conversation on puppet fabrication with Duncan, director Tiffany Kimmel, animator Carrie Hawks and puppet fabricator Becky Van Cleve will follow. Admission is $5.

At 6:30 p.m. Saturday the society will screen a sneak preview of Arkansas PBS' "Blueberry's Clubhouse" short "My Summer Vacation" and the Oscar-nominated, stop motion/live action feature film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On." A question-and-answer session with Van Cleve, the film's head puppet fabricator, will follow. Admission is $15.

Hawks will screen their film "Inner Wound Real," involving three Black-Indigenous people who self-injure and are finding new ways to cope, at 1 p.m. Sunday. The session will also incorporate a workshop aimed at eliminating stigma around self-harm and how to start conversation about mental wellness for those who engage in self-harm with those who support, love, and interact with them. The screening and workshop is suggested for those of high school age and older. Admission is $10; the number of tickets is limited.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, the "Big Emotions! Shorts Block" – for adult audiences – showcases "Somebody Take the Wheel" by Kenzie Sutton, "Everybody Goes to the Hospital" by Tiffany Kimmel, "A Puff Before Dying" by Michael Reich and Mike Pinkney and "Puppet Man" by Andrew Fuchs. A Q+A with Kimmel will follow. Admission is $10.

Visit arkansascinemasociety.org/watch.

'90s films

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership will screen "Space Jam" (PG-1996) at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Main Street Pocket Park, 711 Main St. Admission is free. And they'll screen "Pulp Fiction" (R-1994) at 8:30 p.m. July 19. Take chairs and blankets; water, food and draft beer from Stone's Throw will be for sale. No personal coolers permitted.

The screenings are in advance of a "'90s Mall Party," 7-11 p.m. July 29 at the Main Street Mall, 101 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. The celebration of all things '90s will feature adult beverages and music ("We're going full MTV with a Vee-Jay who will be mashing up the decade's hottest hits," according to a news release), a retro arcade, a costume contest ("Dust off your flannel shirts and fanny packs") and "fun surprises and a throwback atmosphere sure to bring back memories and create new ones," Slick's Grill, on the mall's ground floor, will transform into the Maxx, the hangout from the TV show "Saved by the Bell," for the night, serving burgers and fries.

You must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $25, $50 VIP (which grant access to an upstairs lounge). Visit centralarkansastickets.com/events/90s-mall-party.

ART

'Valuable' studies

The July-August exhibition at Hot Springs' Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., focuses on "the value and immediacy of artist studies." The exhibition opens with a monthly Gallery Walk reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday and will be up through Aug. 30. It includes watercolor floral studies by Emily Wood; the oil painting "Palo Duro" and the supporting study by John Lasater; and studies and works by Randall Good depicting the expressive human form ranging from Judeo-Christian iconography to Greek and Roman mythology found in literary sources. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Palo Duro by John Lasater



Animated shorts "Somebody Take the Wheel" by Kenzie Sutton and "Puppet Man" by Andrew Fuchs screen Sunday at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts as part of a weekend focusing on puppeteering put together by the Arkansas Cinema Society. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





