This date in baseball

July 6

1929 The St. Louis Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first and fifth innings in beating the Philadelphia Phillies 28-6 in the second game of a doubleheader. The Cardinals had 28 hits and set a National League record with the 28 runs.

1933 The first major league All-Star game was played at Comiskey Park in Chicago. The American League, managed by Connie Mack, defeated the National League, managed by John McGraw, 4-2 on Babe Ruth's two-run home run.

1938 Johnny Vander Meer, Bill Lee and Mace Brown combined to limit the AL to one run and seven hits as the NL won the All-Star game 4-1 at Cincinnati's Crosley Field. Lefty Gomez of the New York Yankees suffered his first defeat in four All-Star starts.

1942 The AL beat the NL 3-1 in the All-Star game at the Polo Grounds in New York on first-inning home runs by Lou Boudreau of the Cleveland Indians and Rudy York of the Detroit Tigers. York's shot came with a man on base.

1949 Walker Cooper of Cincinnati went 6 for 7 -- including 3 home runs -- and drove in 10 runs against Chicago at Crosley Field. Cooper also had three singles and scored five times to lead the Reds to a 23-4 rout of the Cubs.

1966 Boog Powell of the Baltimore Orioles knocked in 11 runs in a doubleheader against the Kansas City A's to tie an AL record. In the first game, Powell hit two home runs, including a grand slam, two doubles and a sacrifice fly to drive in seven runs as the Orioles won 11-0. Powell had four RBI in the nightcap.

1983 On the 50th anniversary of the All-Star game, Fred Lynn's grand slam off Atlee Hammaker, the first in All-Star competition, capped a record seven-run third inning. The AL also set a one-game record for runs scored in a 13-3 victory that ended an 11-game NL winning streak. Chicago's Comiskey Park was the site, as it was for the first All-Star game in 1933.

1986 Atlanta's Bob Horner became the 11th player in major league history to hit four home runs in a game and it still wasn't enough to win the game. The Montreal Expos pounded the Braves' pitching staff for an 11-8 victory.

2000 Keith McDonald of the St. Louis Cardinals became the second player in major league history to hit home runs in his first two at-bats, connecting in the second inning of a 12-6 loss to Cincinnati.

2005 Florida pitchers retired 28 consecutive batters from the third inning on and set a team record with 22 strikeouts in a 12-inning, 5-4 victory over Milwaukee. A.J. Burnett (North Little Rock, Central Arkansas Christian) matched his career high and the individual club record with 14 strikeouts in six innings.

2007 Justin Morneau homered three times in the second game of a doubleheader to help Minnesota sweep Chicago 20-14 and 12-0. The Twins won the opener behind Jason Kubel's seven RBI.

2009 Chase Utley hit a three-run home run and Shane Victorino and Greg Dobbs each had two-run shots during a 10-run first inning, helping the Philadelphia Phillies rout the Cincinnati Reds 22-1.

2010 Alex Rodriguez hit the 21st grand slam of his career and added a solo home run to bring his career total to 597.

2017 With two hits in a 4-3 loss to the Cardinals, Ichiro Suzuki of the Florida Marlins become the all-time leader for hits by a player born outside the United States with 3,054, passing Rod Carew.

2022 Aaron Judge hit his 30th home run of the year, a grand slam, in the Yankees' 16-0 demolition of the Pirates. He is the fourth Yankees hitter to reach the mark before the All-Star Game, following Roger Maris in 1961, Alex Rodriguez in 2007 -- and himself in 2017.

-- The Associated Press