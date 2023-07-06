Arkansas Traveler, ex-Razorback Isaiah Campbell called up by Seattle Mariners

Isaiah Campbell of the Arkansas Travelers, a former pitcher with the Arkansas Razorbacks, was called up Thursday by the Seattle Mariners to make his Major League Baseball debut.

From Arkansas to the Show... Welcome to Seattle, @isaiah_campbell!



RHP Isaiah Campbell is all set to make his big-league debut.



🔗 https://t.co/o7uN8VZLNJ pic.twitter.com/T6g5cGKzxX — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 6, 2023

Campbell is the fifth pitcher with the Travelers to be called up to the majors this season, following Bryce Miller, Ty Adcock, Bryan Woo and Juan Then.

Campbell, a native of Olathe, Kan., has appeared in 23 games and pitched 24 innings for the Travelers this season, garnering a 6-0 record and 2.63 ERA.

Before his time in the minors, Campbell played for the Razorbacks from 2016 through 2019. In his final season at Arkansas, he went 12-1 on the mound with a 2.13 ERA and 125 strikeouts. He also helped make Arkansas one of the eight teams in the 2019 College World Series, where the Razorbacks fell to Texas Tech in an elimination game.

Campbell, the 64th Razorback ever to play Major League Baseball, is set to make his MLB debut against the Houston Astros at 7:10 p.m. today at Minute Maid Park in Houston.