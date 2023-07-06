Trustees unanimously approve extension of UA System president's contract

The University of Arkansas System board of trustees voted unanimously to renew the contract of President Donald Bobbitt for two years.

The decision, taken by a voice vote, had no opposition. All 10 trustees participated in the meeting either in person or virtual, according to Ben Beaumont, a University of Arkansas System official.

The vote comes at a time when some trustees expressed criticism with Bobbitt over his support for a non-profit organization affiliated with the University of Arkansas System to purchase the private career online college the University of Phoenix. After the board rejected the idea, Trustee Sheffield Nelson wrote an e-mail to fellow board members, saying it was time to find a new system president. Former Trustee John Ed Anthony, a major donor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, contacted five current trustees urging the same thing.

Trustee Chairman Morril Harrison said Bobbitt's new contract will be drawn up and, at a later date, the board will vote on final approval of the document. The contract will stipulate that the agreement can be terminated with 90 days notice and that, likewise, Bobbitt can end the agreement with six months' notice, Harriman said. Whenever Bobbitt leaves the presidency, he can choose to return to the teaching ranks as a tenured chemistry professor at UA-Fayetteville, if he wants to do so, Harriman said.