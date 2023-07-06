The nation in brief: West Wing cocaine find investigated

West Wing cocaine find investigated

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden has been briefed on the investigation into the discovery of cocaine on the lobby floor of the White House West Wing, and thinks it is "incredibly important" for the Secret Service to determine how it got there, officials said Wednesday.

U.S. Secret Service agents found the powder during a routine sweep Sunday, in a small, clear plastic bag on the ground in a heavily trafficked area, according to three people who were not authorized to speak and did so on condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House had confidence in the Secret Service. "The president thinks it's incredibly important to get to the bottom of this," she said.

Biden was at Camp David with members of his family for the holiday weekend when the powder was discovered and the complex was briefly evacuated as a precaution. The fire department was called in to test the substance to determine it was not hazardous, and the initial test came back positive for cocaine. A more sensitive lab analysis confirmed the results.

The Secret Service was combing through visitor logs and security footage.

The lobby where the drug was found is where many official visitors and staffers enter. It is also open to staff-led tours of the West Wing, which are scheduled for nonworking hours on the weekends and in the evenings. Those tours are invitation-only and led by White House staff for friends, family and other guests.

If a White House employee brought in the drug, it will be easier to determine, because staff are fingerprinted and subjected to drug tests.

Early voting catches on in Georgia

Call Georgia the early voting state.

More Georgia voters cast their ballots in person before Election Day than in any other state except Texas during the 2022 midterms, according to a new report from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Early voting continued gaining popularity in Georgia while absentee voting dropped to pre-pandemic levels last year, with 58% of voters participating during the three weeks ahead of Election Day. About 36% of voters went to the polls on Election Day, while 6% returned mail-in ballots.

The number of early voters in Georgia has steadily increased over the years, according to the Election Administration and Voting Survey 2022 Comprehensive Report. In 2018, six states had higher early voting rates than Georgia.

Nationwide, Election Day voting remains the most popular way of casting a ballot. About 49% of Americans voted on Election Day, 22% participated in person beforehand and 29% returned mail ballots.

Censured senator adds $8.1M for race

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced Wednesday that he raised $8.1 million for his Senate campaign during the second quarter of the year, a haul that is likely to widen his advantage over his rivals.

Schiff appears to have benefited from his censure last month by the Republican-led House for pressing allegations during his tenure as House Intelligence Committee chairman that Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia. Schiff turned the censure vote into a rallying cry for people to support his campaign.

Neither Rep. Katie Porter nor Rep. Barbara Lee, both California Democrats and Schiff's two most prominent competitors, had announced second-quarter fundraising totals.

As of the end of March, Schiff had nearly $24.7 million in cash on hand, compared with about $9.5 million for Porter and about $1.2 million for Lee.

At the close of the second quarter, Schiff's war chest had topped $29.5 million, his campaign said. The haul places him firmly in the upper echelon of fundraisers among Democratic Senate candidates.

Pennsylvania lawmaker raises $4M

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey raised more than $4 million in the past three months -- his best fundraising quarter ever -- as he awaits a Republican challenger in his reelection bid in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, his campaign said Wednesday.

Casey's campaign said the fundraising result beat the previous best quarter of his career by more than $1.2 million. The campaign is reporting nearly $6 million in its bank account.

The second-quarter haul is giving Casey's campaign some optimism that Democrats still enjoy support in the state after John Fetterman's 5-percentage-point victory in last year's race for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat.

Casey, 63, is gearing up to seek his fourth term. He is a key ally of labor unions and President Joe Biden and gives Democrats a strong candidate in their defense of a seat in what is otherwise expected to be a difficult 2024 campaign to keep their 51-49 Senate majority.

One Republican who may run is former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, who narrowly lost a bruising and expensive 2022 primary race for the GOP Senate nomination to Mehmet Oz, who ultimately lost to Fetterman.



