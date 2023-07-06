Wet Wimbledon





WIMBLEDON, England -- The developments at Wimbledon on Wednesday included Novak Djokovic joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players in tennis history to win 350 Grand Slam matches; a runner-up two years ago, Karolina Pliskova, exiting in the first round against a qualifier; a player seeded No. 8, Maria Sakkari, taking the opening set 6-0 but managing to lose.

Ho-hum. Those turned out to be among the least unusual happenings around the All England Club on Day 3 of this year's tournament. That's because so much of the buzz around the place concerned protests and, yes, rain.

Three environmental activists were arrested for interrupting matches by making their way onto court to toss orange confetti -- hidden in boxes for 1,000-piece Centre Court puzzles sold at the tournament merchandise shops -- and attract attention to an anti-oil organization.

"We've had enough disruptions with the weather," four-time Wimbledon semifinalist Tim Henman, a member of the board at the All England Club, said on the BBC broadcast, "but to get a disruption like that is disappointing."

The showers that were so problematic Tuesday returned Wednesday, limiting the hours available for competition.

"Today was a bit weird in the beginning, because there was supposed to be no rain, then it started raining," said No. 6 Holger Rune, who eliminated British wild-card entry George Loffhagen 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-2 in a first-round match that was originally supposed to be held Tuesday. "It was a little bit frustrating at the end."

While four players who got to play at the two arenas with retractable roofs already are into the third round, including Djokovic and the No. 1 woman, Iga Swiatek, there remain 14 entrants who have yet to contest a single point in the first round. That latter group includes 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev and Karolina Muchova, who lost to Swiatek in last month's French Open final.

"For sure, it's really comfortable," Swiatek said after beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 at Centre Court. "I'm happy that my matches were scheduled under the roof, so I always was certain that it's going to actually happen. It's a little bit easier to prepare knowing that."

The others moving into the third round were Jannik Sinner and Daria Kasatkina.

Djokovic, owner of a men's-record 23 Grand Slam trophies, was two points from dropping the second set against Jordan Thompson before sealing that tiebreaker with an ace, then jutting his right index finger against his temple while strutting to the sideline along the way to winning 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Seeking a record-tying eighth Wimbledon championship and record-tying fifth in a row, Djokovic was on Centre Court -- where he's won 41 times in a row -- and so did not need to deal with the sorts of stops and starts endured by players such as Americans Taylor Fritz, the No. 9 seed, and Frances Tiafoe, who is No. 10.

Fritz's first-round match against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany was suspended midway through the fifth set all the way back on Monday and never resumed Tuesday. So Fritz did a lot of stewing until he finally was able to get back on No. 2 Court to wrap up his 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 triumph.

"It's tough to kind of just be sitting on that, thinking about it for like two days. You're potentially [with] 15 minutes left in a match at the very end of it, and for it to be a Grand Slam, fifth set, it kind of adds to it," Fritz said. "I spent most of the time sitting on the bench near my locker in the locker room, just like on my phone, like YouTube videos, whatever. Just killing time."

Tiafoe seemed a lot less fussed.

He and Wu Yibing of China were originally due to play Tuesday, but began Wednesday. Tiafoe won 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

"It's just laughable stuff," Tiafoe said. "I ate a little bit, listened to music, cracked jokes with other players. There's not really much to do. It's not like I can go catch a movie or something. I mean, there's not much going on. Just chilling, honestly."

One of the highlights of Tuesday's schedule -- 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem vs. two-time major finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas -- got through just 1 1/2 sets that afternoon and so turned into one of the highlights of Wednesday's schedule.

The match wound up going five sets and nearly four hours on No. 2 Court before Tsitsipas delivered one last forehand winner to close out his 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (10-8) win.

"It was pretty stressful," said Tsitsipas, who plays Andy Murray today. "I won't lie."





Wednesday’s Wimbledon results

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: $20,445,121

Surface: Grass

LONDON — Results Wednesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

MEN’S SINGLES

FIRST ROUND

Grigor Dimitrov (21), Bulgaria, def. Sho Shimabukuro, Japan, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1.

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Arthur Fery, Britain, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe (10), United States, def. Yibing Wu, China, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3.

Francisco Cerundolo (18), Argentina, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Stricker, Switzerland, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Tommy Paul (16), United States, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 7-5, 6-3, 6-1.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-0.

Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3.

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Sebastian Korda (22), United States, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (7).

SECOND ROUND

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Jannik Sinner (8), Italy, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

WOMEN’S SINGLES

FIRST ROUND

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-2, 6-3.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-3, 6-4.

Donna Vekic (20), Croatia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Lucrezia Stefanini, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Maria Sakkari (8), Greece, 0-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko (17), Latvia, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-1, 6-2.

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova (10), Czech Republic, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Carol Zhao, Canada, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Natalija Stevanovic, Serbia, def. Karolina Pliskova (18), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Alison Riske-Amritraj, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Madison Keys (25), United States, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-0, 6-3.

Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

SECOND ROUND

Daria Kasatkina (11), Russia, def. Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-0, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-2, 6-0.





Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Australia's Jordan Thompson in the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)



Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a return to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo during the women's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)



Spectators sit under an umbrella on a covered court after rain delayed the start of play on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)



Spectators walk with their umbrellas after a rain delay on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)



A Just Stop Oil protester on court 18 throwing confetti on to the grass during Britain's Katie Boulter's first-round singles match against Australia's Daria Saville on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)



Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)



People walk past the covered courts after rain stopped play on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)



Ground staff remove pieces of confetti from Court 18 after being released by a Just Stop Oil protester on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)



Spectators sit under an umbrella on a covered court after rain delayed the start of play on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)







Serbia’s Novak Djokovic plays a return to Australia’s Jordan Thompson on day three of Wimbledon on Wednesday in London. Djokovic won the match 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-5 on another day where rain slowed down competition. (AP/Alastair Grant)











