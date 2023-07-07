2-day puppet festival in Little Rock canceled

The Arkansas Cinema Society and Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts canceled the “Big Emotions! A Puppet Show + Conversation,” event, which was scheduled for today and Saturday.

The two-day festival was scheduled to include workshops, screenings, panels and a puppet show in the Performing Arts Theater at the museum in Little Rock.

“We are looking to potentially reschedule it in the coming months,” said Kody Ford, director of statewide outreach and programming for the Arkansas Cinema Society.

Ford did not specify the reason for the cancellation.