Adrian Reister Showcases Digital Creations At APT July 13

Adrian Reister:
Digital Art
WHAT -- Adrian Reister has created digital art for all of this season's productions at Arkansas Public Theatre, and the Zephyr Blevins Gallery is showcasing his work as its last exhibit before closing for remodeling.
WHEN -- Through Aug. 1
WHERE -- Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers
COST -- Admission is free; art will be for sale
INFO -- 631-8988
FYI -- Reister will be APT's guest for this month's Art on the Bricks art walk, set for 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 13.