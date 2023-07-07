Adrian Reister Showcases Digital Creations At APT July 13

FAQ

Adrian Reister:

Digital Art

WHAT -- Adrian Reister has created digital art for all of this season's productions at Arkansas Public Theatre, and the Zephyr Blevins Gallery is showcasing his work as its last exhibit before closing for remodeling.

WHEN -- Through Aug. 1

WHERE -- Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers

COST -- Admission is free; art will be for sale

INFO -- 631-8988

FYI -- Reister will be APT's guest for this month's Art on the Bricks art walk, set for 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 13.