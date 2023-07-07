Sections
Adrian Reister Showcases Digital Creations At APT July 13

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Reister has been creating digital promotional images for all of APT's stage shows this season. (Courtesy Image)

Adrian Reister:

Digital Art

WHAT -- Adrian Reister has created digital art for all of this season's productions at Arkansas Public Theatre, and the Zephyr Blevins Gallery is showcasing his work as its last exhibit before closing for remodeling.

WHEN -- Through Aug. 1

WHERE -- Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers

COST -- Admission is free; art will be for sale

INFO -- 631-8988

FYI -- Reister will be APT's guest for this month's Art on the Bricks art walk, set for 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 13.

  photo  The theme for the July 13 Art on the Bricks is "Digitally Yours," with works by animators, illustrators, photographers, plasma cutters and more featured from 4:30-7:30 p.m. around downtown Rogers. The Zephyr Blevins Gallery at APT will show works by Adrian Reister. (Courtesy Image)
  

Print Headline: Adrian Reister Showcases Digital Creations At APT As Part of Art Walk

