Alexander Robinson runs for mayor

A former Pine Bluff City Council member announced her plans to run for mayor.

"I am Joni Alexander Robinson, and I am announcing my candidacy for mayor of Pine Bluff. Our city is full of potential. We have a rich history and culture, access to industry by air, water, highway, and rail, a four-year university, and a community college," she said.

The former Ward 1 City Council member said she's a product of the Pine Bluff community.

"I grew up here, I went to school here, and I started my career here. I know this city inside and out. We deserve a city that is more equitable, progressive, financially sound, safe, clean and sustainable. I have a plan to address those needs," Alexander Robinson said.

Her plan will focus on:

Youth Development: Pine Bluff Promise campaign, youth events, internships and apprenticeships, city-wide after school system;

Environmental Sustainability: drainage and blight, mosquitoes, code enforcement, slum lords;

Government Efficiency: improve quality of service, online city services, citizen reporting system, proper maintenance of capital assets;

Community Outreach: volunteer/church/nonprofit alliance, community app, city information hub, community calendar;

Quality of Life: neighborhood stability, civic literacy, and arts, culture, and recreation;

Public Safety: street lights, hot-spot crime mapping, non-violence alliance, upgrade technology.

"I have been in public service in Pine Bluff for nearly a decade, and I have seen firsthand the challenges our city faces. I have also seen the strength and resilience of our community," Alexander Robinson said.

"We need a mayor who will fight for our city. We need a mayor who will put the needs of our residents first. We need a mayor with a plan. If you elect me as your mayor, I will work tirelessly to make our city stronger, safer, and more prosperous. I will tell you the truth, even when it is not easy. I will not make promises that I cannot keep. I will put the interest of the people first and stand up for what is right, even if it is not popular," she said.

"I am asking the citizens of Pine Bluff for their support. Together, we can make a difference with your vote on Election Day," Alexander Robinson said.

For details on her plan, send an email to VoteJoniForMayor@gmail.com.