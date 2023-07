Somewhere USA, circa 1910: It's a mystery where this postcard's pictured wagon was, full of children. It was, however, marked as "Bound for the Cotton Fields of Arkansaw." There would have been plenty of cotton fields, from large to very small, as some cotton was produced in almost every Arkansas county at the time.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.