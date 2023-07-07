Arkansas Tech president takes medical leave of absence

Arkansas Tech University announced Friday that President Robin E. Bowen is taking a medical leave of absence while she recovers from a recent scheduled surgery.

Keegan Nichols, Arkansas Tech’s vice president for student affairs, is overseeing the day-to-day operations of the university in Bowen’s absence, the university said in its announcement.

“I am grateful to the doctors, nurses and rehabilitation professionals who are assisting me in my recovery process,” Bowen said in a statement. “My prognosis is good and I am deeply appreciative to members of our ATU community for their thoughts and prayers.”