BASKETBALL: Portis, Reaves named to USA roster

LAS VEGAS — Grant Hill started working on the USA Basketball roster for this summer’s World Cup many months ago, long before the first invitations were extended.

The result, he hopes, will make it worth all that effort.

Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge) are two of the 12 players on the World Cup roster, which was unveiled on Thursday. All 12 have signed their agreements to play, a necessary step before the roster could officially be revealed.

The other on the final list include: New York teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Brooklyn teammates Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., and Utah’s Walker Kessler.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say that we’re very pleased,” Hill, the team’s managing director, said Thursday in a telephone interview. “And we were very thoughtful, very deliberate, very intentional about putting together the pieces to the puzzle. It was not easy, but I think we got the desired result. And we’re very pleased with the roster, the versatility, the complementary parts. So, we’ve crossed that hurdle. And now we’ve got a bigger hurdle to attempt to cross as a collective unit.” Players have been getting the international basketball — slightly different from the NBA ball — to work out with in recent weeks, so they can familiarize themselves with that element of the FIBA game before arriving in Las Vegas for the start of a week-long traini g camp on Aug. 2.

The team will be coached by Golden State’s Steve Kerr, assisted by Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga’s Mark Few.

The World Cup runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The Americans will be in Manila for the entirety of their stay in the tournament and have group-stage games against New Zealand on Aug. 26, Greece on Aug. 28 and Jordan on Aug. 30.





Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves reacts after scoring against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)





