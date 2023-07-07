Blinken supports security aid for Haiti

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that a multinational force is needed to help Haiti's National Police restore order, echoing recent appeals made by United Nations officials who warn that the country's insecurity is worsening.

Blinken briefly spoke about Haiti and other issues during a one-day trip to Trinidad and Tobago, which hosted a three-day conference held by the 15-member Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom.

Caribbean leaders have been meeting regularly about the situation in Haiti. Caricom Chair and Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit noted that the group supports Haitian-led solutions but he also called on the U.S. for help.

"It's no secret, Mr. Secretary, that the United States will have to play a very crucial role," he said as he introduced Blinken on the conference's final day.

Blinken spoke one day before the U.N. Security Council was scheduled to meet and talk about Haiti amid mounting pressure on the international community to deploy a foreign armed force that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry requested in October.

So far, the council only has approved sanctions on gang members and high-profile figures believed to support gangs that now control an estimated 80% of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, where killings, rapes and kidnappings have soared.

Haiti's National Police is underfunded and lacks resources to fight the surge in violence, with only an estimated 13,000 active-duty officers serving a country of more than 11 million people. Some Haitians, tired and frustrated of the violence, have embraced a violent uprising aimed at killing suspected gang members.

The country's understaffed police force desperately needs between 1,000 and 2,000 international police experts trained to combat armed gangs, U.N. independent expert for Haiti William O'Neill said Wednesday.

O'Neill, who has been working on Haiti for more than 30 years, told a news conference: "I have never seen the situation as bad as it is now."

During a 10-day trip to the impoverished Caribbean nation that concluded last week, he met with senior Haitian National Police leaders, including the inspector general, who told him 80 officers have been suspended and are under investigation for misconduct or criminal activity.

He also described as "horrific" conditions at the national penitentiary in the capital, pointing to squalid, hot and overcrowded cells where detainees are kept for hours at a time with no water or toilet facilities. O'Neill stressed that over 80% of those in detention have never been tried, saying he talked to a man accused of a petty theft who had been in prison for seven years awaiting trial.

ASSASSINATION INQUIRY

An ombudsman office in Haiti denounced Thursday what it called the "unacceptable slowness" of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse nearly two years after he was killed.

The Office of Citizen Protection, an independent government agency that investigates complaints against public institutions, also demanded better protection for Walter Wesser Voltaire, the judge investigating the case. Voltaire is the fifth judge assigned to the case, with four previous ones being dismissed or resigning for personal reasons.

Voltaire on Thursday declined to speak with The Associated Press, saying the investigation is confidential and that he would hold a press conference when ready.

A previous judge assigned to the case told the AP that his family asked him not to investigate the case because they feared he would be killed, while another judge stepped down after his assistant died under murky circumstances. Judges in Haiti not only oversee legal proceedings but also investigate cases.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Coto, Edith M. Lederer and Evens Sanon of The Associated Press.