Chinese firm opens lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- A Chinese mining company formally opened a $300 million lithium processing plant Wednesday in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of the metal as demand surges globally because of its use in electric car batteries.

Zimbabwe has the largest lithium reserves in Africa and has in recent years drawn investors in battery minerals from Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, although China is the dominant player.

The plant opened by Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe, an arm of Chinese company Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, has a capacity to process 4.96 million tons of hard rock lithium into concentrate for export per year, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa was present for the official opening of the sprawling plant in Goromonzi, about 50 miles southeast of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare.

Zimbabwe last year banned the export of raw lithium ore in an effort to maximize the return on deposits of lithium, cobalt and nickel by requiring miners to invest locally in refining and processing before they can export.

Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe deputy general manager Trevor Barnard said that the firm aims to start by processing 450,000 tons of concentrate every year. The concentrate will be further processed into battery-grade lithium outside Zimbabwe.

A man walks on the grounds of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe's processing plant in Goromonzi about 80 kilometers southeast of the capital Harare, Wednesday, July 5 2023. A Chinese mining company on Wednesday commissioned a $300 million lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe has one of the worlds largest reserves of the metal, which has seen a surge in demand globally due to its use in batteries in electric cars. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)



