Coaches turned Texas receiver to Razorbacks





University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman, receivers coach Kenny Guiton and the chance to compete in the SEC swayed consensus 4-star receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman to commit to the Hogs on Tuesday.

"Coach Pitt and Coach Kenny were amazing individuals outside of being coaches," Bethel-Roman said. "I liked how Coach Pitt ran his team and staff. And all the other coaches just seemed like one big family.

"Honestly, it was the SEC factor and Coach Pitt, his character and how he interacted with my family and his team."

Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 170 pounds, of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point, had more than 20 scholarship offers before picking Arkansas over Texas Tech, Oregon, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State and others.

He made official visits to Arkansas, Texas Tech and Oregon with his trip to Fayetteville being his last. Guiton said he felt like a family member during the recruiting process.

"He seemed like an uncle when talking to me and ... getting to know him I can see that he believes in me to do my thing on the field," Bethel-Roman said.

Bethel-Roman, who had 37 catches for 892 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior, detailed why Guiton was so relatable.

"Just the way he talked not more of what he said but of how he said it, and how he acted around me and my family," Bethel-Roman said.

On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 12 receiver and No. 83 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class. He's the second highest industry-rated pledge for the Hogs with a rating of 93.17 which is only behind Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins at 93.48.

Since 2010, Bethel-Roman is the the third-highest industry-rated wide receiver to commit to Arkansas. Former Hog and current Tennessee Titan Treylon Burks is the highest industry-rated high school wide receiver to sign with Arkansas in 2019 with a rating of 94.10, followed by 2022 signee Isaiah Sategna with a rating of 93.44.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos' 2015 offense in Fayetteville averaged 35.9 points and 465.4 yards per game. Bethel-Roman said he is confident in Eno's offensive scheme as he returns to the Razorbacks.

"Coach Enos is great and the talk of the town is how good of a OC he is," Bethel-Roman said. "He told me I could fit it anywhere on the offense, in the slot or outside."

Bethel-Roman has recorded a best of 21.51 seconds in the 200 meters and 22 feet, 10 inches in the long jump. His father Mark Roman, who was an All-SEC defensive back for LSU and played 10 seasons in the NFL, approved with his son's decision.

"He liked it a lot. Him being from LSU and playing in the SEC, he knew that it was the best competition and the coaches just made it easy to like Arkansas," Bethel Roman said.

