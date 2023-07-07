WC school board to meet

Watson Chapel School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the financial statement, recruitment and retention plan, and facilities update, according to a news release.

Third Ward meeting set

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. July 18 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All Third Ward residents are invited to attend, a spokesman said.

NAACP to meet July 13

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its monthly membership meeting at 6 p.m. July 13. The event will be held at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, according to a news release.

Service to honor homicide victims, families

Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St., will host the Candle Lighting Ceremony for Families Impacted by Homicides. The event will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, presented by Flossie Lee. The Rev. Renice L. Davis is the host pastor.

The ceremony will focus on families who have lost loved ones as a result of homicide, according to Lee. Her son, Keith Norfleet, was murdered in 1997 on Easter Sunday. Another man, Arthur Shaw, was also killed that same day on University Drive, according to a news release.

Participants are encouraged to bring a picture of their loved one in addition to a special candle to light. Candles will be provided to those individuals who do not have them. Details: Flossie Lee, (501) 563-9783.