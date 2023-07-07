Conway man arrested in death of mother, accused of forging her texts to family and friends

A Conway man faces a capital murder charge in the death of his mother after, police say, he used text messages and at least one Facebook post to make family and friends think that she was on a trip to Hawaii.

Raymond Martin Jr., 49, also faces felony charges of abuse of a corpse, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property, according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department.

Police first got involved on June 24, when family members requested a welfare check on Nancy Glover-Warren, 68. Relatives said they had only received texts from her since late April and had not been able to reach her by phone, the Facebook post states.

Officers went to the Zachary Trail residence where Glover-Warren lived with Martin, but were unable to get in touch with anyone at the home.

According to the Conway Police Department, Glover-Warren's relatives received more text messages, supposedly from her, shortly after officers left her residence on June 24. Martin also spoke to relatives, telling them that his mother was in Hawaii, as previous text messages had stated. Martin also told police that he communicated with his mother every week.

Two days after the welfare check, a post on Glover-Warren's Facebook account suggested that she was in Kuau, Hawaii.

On Wednesday, one of Glover-Warren’s friends told police about a text-message conversation with someone whom she initially believed to be Glover-Warren. The friend said she received a photo of a Hawaiian beach, purportedly the location where Glover-Warren was staying. However, further investigation revealed that the photo was taken from Google, police said.

Detectives got a search warrant for the residence that Glover-Warren shared with her son and returned Thursday, locating Glover-Warren’s body inside.

Martin was being held Friday in the Faulkner County jail. The investigation into Glover-Warren’s death was ongoing Friday.