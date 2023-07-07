Marriages

John Johnson, 42, and Kellie Nichols, 46, both of North Little Rock.

Ahmad Olwan, 23, and Xenia Castillo Contreras, 28, both of Forrest City.

William Taylor, 70, and Barbara Smith, 77, both of Little Rock.

Logan McCorkle, 25, and Aleksa Reeves, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Walter Smock, 39, of Lonoke and Brittney Wright, 37, of Little Rock.

Richard Byrd, 70, and Corina Roberts, 46, both of Jacksonville.

Elijah Riley, 26, and Breashia Deloch, 27, both of Little Rock.

Jose Aquino Guardado, 37, and Alma De Leon Gomez, 38, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Jackson, 30, and Kayla Mitchell, 28, both of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

23-2300. Kyle Harberson v. Tammy Hutchison-Harberson

23-2302. Nawaski Connors v. Deterius Jones Sr.

23-2304. Charles Henderson v. Cynthia Henderson.

23-2308. Tammy Curry v. Curtis Curry.

23-2309. Antonia Rodriguez v. Armando Rodriguez.

GRANTED

22-1664. Alisa Spann v. Richard Dudley.

23-329. Shannon Massa v. Marc Massa.

23-370. Daniel Malloy v. Carol Malloy.

23-1798. William Ortiz Jr. v. Jamie Ortiz.