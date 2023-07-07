The nation in brief: Death penalty sought in kidnap, murder

Death penalty sought in kidnap, murder

MEMPHIS -- Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a man charged with kidnapping a Memphis kindergarten teacher during an early-morning run and killing her, a district attorney said Thursday.

Cleotha Abston is charged with snatching Eliza Fletcher from a street near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2 and forcing her into an SUV. Her body was found days later near a vacant duplex. He has pleaded innocent to charges including first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has filed notice with the court that prosecutors will seek the death penalty if Abston is convicted of first-degree murder, Judge Lee Coffee said. State law says cases that are considered heinous, atrocious and cruel are eligible for the death penalty, Mulroy said outside of court.

"We are alleging that applies in this case," Mulroy said.

Abston, also known as Cleotha Henderson, is also charged with raping a woman in September 2021 -- about a year before Fletcher was killed. He was not arrested on the rape charges before Fletcher's killing because of a long delay in processing the sexual assault kit, authorities have said. Abston, 39, previously served 20 years in prison for a kidnapping he committed at age 16.

In the Fletcher case, Abston was arrested after police detected his DNA on sandals found near the location where Fletcher was last seen, an arrest affidavit said.

The family of Fletcher, a mother of 2, was consulted about the decision to seek the death penalty against Abston and supports it, Mulroy said.

Rapist of 9-year-old gets life sentence

A man who pleaded guilty to raping a 9-year-old girl -- who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion, stirring national attention -- was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

Gerson Fuentes, 28, took a plea deal for a sentence of life in prison with the chance of seeking parole in 25 years. Common Pleas Court Judge Julie Lynch held up her index finger at Fuentes as she stated there was no guarantee he would see a parole board in a quarter-century.

"If that family hadn't begged me to take this to a recommendation, this would never be happening," she said.

The case was first brought to public attention when Caitlin Bernard, an Indiana doctor who provides abortions, told the Indianapolis Star about a 10-year-old patient who was six weeks and three days pregnant, and had to cross state lines because of Ohio's trigger law. Bernard received threats and harassment, as well as official scrutiny.

The girl identified Fuentes in a police interview and investigators arrested him on July 12 -- the same day Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, told Gannett's Ohio bureau that "I know the cops and prosecutors in this state" and "there is not a damn scintilla of evidence" the investigation existed.

Teen who beat, killed teacher sentenced

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The first of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to beating their high school Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat was sentenced Thursday to life with a possibility of parole after 35 years in prison.

Willard Miller and another teen had pleaded guilty in April to the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber. The 66-year-old teacher was fatally beaten while taking her regular afternoon walk in a park in Fairfield.

Before being sentenced, Miller said he accepted responsibility for the killing and apologized to the Graber family.

"I am sincerely sorry for the distress I have caused you and the devastation I have caused your family," he said

Miller and Jeremy Goodale killed Graber on Nov. 2, 2021, in a park where the teacher routinely walked after school. Prosecutors said the teens, who were 16 at the time, were angry at Graber because of a bad grade she had given Miller.

Goodale's sentencing is scheduled for August.

Trump campaign reports $35M raised

WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday that he raised more than $35 million for his White House bid during the second fundraising quarter, nearly double what he raised during the first three months of the year.

The total is the latest indication that Trump is the Republican primary race's dominant frontrunner and that being indicted twice -- once in New York and once in Florida -- has only bolstered his standing among his strongest supporters and their willingness to give.

The average donation to Trump's 2024 campaign now stands at $34, evidence, the campaign said, of his grassroots backing.

The total, which was first reported by Politico, was confirmed by two Trump campaign officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to share the results ahead of the formal filing. The total covers the period from April 1 to June 30 and marks a significant increase from earlier this year.

Trump's rivals for the nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have yet to release their second quarter fundraising totals.



