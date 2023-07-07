EDITORIAL: Fifty years ago …

This week, as we celebrate the nation's birthday, we can also recognize another happy anniversary: The beginning of the all-volunteer American military.

For some of a certain age, it might surprise that the draft ended a half-century ago. But it did.

Well, sorta. It depends on how you calculate the "end" of the draft. In 1972, Richard Nixon campaigned to end conscription (and perhaps put a hole in the anti-Vietnam protesters' arguments). Then in early 1973, the Pentagon stopped sending out draft notices. And in July of 1973, according to official records, the draft went the way of coonskin caps and the jitterbug.

To celebrate, on Wednesday the current secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, visited Fort Meade in Maryland to administer the military oath to dozens of young people getting ready to ship out to Basic Training.

"Fifty years ago this week, the United States stopped drafting citizens into service and turned instead to an all-volunteer force," the secretary told them. "Ever since then, Americans like you have joined our military, out of conviction and not out of compulsion."

Americans like you.

There are fewer and fewer Americans like them: young people who are in shape, out of trouble, and ready to serve.

Military.com reports on a survey from the Pentagon that shows 77 percent of young people in this country "would not qualify for military service without a waiver due to being overweight, using drugs or having mental and physical health problems."

Who would doubt it? There once was a time when kids played outside during the summer, got a little sun on their skin, maybe played ball, and ate what the parents made for supper. We hate to say "kids these days," but kids these days are more likely to spend the summer months indoors, watching a screen. And eating something out of the microwave just about anytime they want/need.

Drugs have always been an obstacle for recruiters, at least since memory runneth not to the contrary. But doctors and researchers (and parents) will tell you the kids have never been this out of shape. And you can't even begin Basic Training until you can "drop and give me 20."

Just as colleges have remedial classes for kids not ready to start their studies, the military has remedial boot camp, in which overweight kids are sent until they can at least shape up enough to take orders. But how many young people would want to sign up for extra Basic Training?

A spokesman for the DoD, Maj. Charlie Dietz, told the website: "There are many factors that we are navigating through, such as the fact that youth are more disconnected and disinterested compared to previous generations. The declining veteran population and shrinking military footprint has contributed to a market that is unfamiliar with military service resulting in an over-reliance of military stereotypes."

To translate into English: Not only are the kids not in shape, but their fathers and uncles (and nowadays mothers and aunts) didn't serve, and don't have stories to tell about cool tanks and helicopters. And the military isn't familiar enough to be an option.

A United States senator, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, had this to say, and as the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee personnel panel, he ought to know: "To put it bluntly, I am worried we are now in the early days of a long-term threat to the all-volunteer force. [There is] a small and declining number of Americans who are eligible and interested in military service." He added that "every single metric tracking the military recruiting environment is going in the wrong direction."

This isn't good.

For now, Americans should have every confidence in their military. But the United States has, for the longest time, considered "military readiness" to mean the ability to fight two major wars on two different fronts. During the Cold War, that meant Europe and Asia. Now it might mean the Middle East and somewhere else. Few people think the all-volunteer American military is capable of something like that just now.

What's the answer? We are happy and gratified to be able to answer that question: We don't know. (Twain, M.) But we do know that the all-volunteer force has served the country well for 50 years. And that morale is much higher in a military that doesn't include draftees.

As far as re-instituting the draft, that would take an emergency. Which is why the country keeps Selective Service records.