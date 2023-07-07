Eight people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Darrell Easter, 51, of Long Farm Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Easter was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Nadia Piso, 26, of 13658 Pritchard Road in Gravette, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Piso was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Izabella Diaz, 20, of 5801 S.W. Crozier Circle No. 201 in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Diaz was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Michael Evans, 41, of 4454 W. Apache Trail in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Evans was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Terry Clayburn, 56, of 1808 N. High Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Clayburn was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Brandi Lawson, 34, of 1701 S. West End St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Lawson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Jeremy Heinrich, 30, of 134 Madison 7340 in Huntsville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Heinrich was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Michael Green, 36, of 191 Hill St. in Winslow, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Green was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.