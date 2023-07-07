Facts, not feelings

Fear is an emotion, and is often caused by a belief, which may or may not have any correlation to a truth or a reality. That's why there's such a thing as irrational fear, or phobia. Common phobias include fear of spiders (arachnophobia), fear of snakes (ophidiophobia) and fear of heights (acrophobia).

There is actually a psychological disorder for fear of firearms (hoplophobia), but it relates to the irrational aversion by individuals as a user or handler of weapons--not as a victim.

Fear and anxiety of mass shootings is high in the U.S. right now, fanned by breaking news reports and ongoing counts of incidents and injuries. A Scientific American article last month called it "almost a phobia."

A more accurate description might be "headline stress disorder," similar to the situation in which images and information about death and destruction from faraway wars causes overwhelming stress and worry that the same things may happen here.

Add in the politicization of gun control, complete with full-blown mis- and dis-information pander-mania campaigns, and it's easy to make the case that a large percentage of our population--perhaps tens of millions of citizens--are emotionally traumatized.

Mass shootings are still exceedingly rare, and present an exceptionally low risk to average Americans. But irrational fears by definition create dysfunctionally distorted perceptions of risk, disproportionate to reality.

Perhaps we need a collective dose of exposure therapy involving some basic education about gun facts, statistics and analysis. So here goes, with the caveat that much of this is from several years ago as international comparison data lags.

The USA is the undisputed world leader in both the number and rate of civilian-owned firearms.

Using a simplistic 2+2=4 deduction, the natural assumption would be that the USA is also the world leader in total gun homicides and the rate of gun homicides.

But we're not. In gun homicides our number matches our population rank: third. In the rate of gun deaths per 100,000 people, we're down in the distant mid-30s.

That doesn't add up, especially in light of the loudly vocalized mantra that "more guns equal more gun deaths."

There's welcome solace in the quiet strength of facts, however. And in fact, none of the top 10 countries with the highest rate of gun deaths come close to being in the top 10 for gun ownership.

The three deadliest gun-death countries are Venezuela, El Salvador and Guatemala, which are 33rd, 66th and 64th respectively in the rate of guns owned per 100,000 people.

Venezuela has the highest crime index of any country, ranks seventh in global homicide rates, and earned a Level 4 travel advisory from the U.S. State Department.

Population-wise, Venezuela is similar to Australia, a gun-control favorite nation. Ironically, gun laws in both countries require a good reason to own a firearm as well as a background check. And while the gun ownership rate gap isn't huge (18.5 versus 14.5 in Australia), Venezuela's homicide rate is 40 times higher.

Indeed, the top five countries in homicide rate (the most comparable crime metric) rank 66th, 41st, 82nd, 110th and 51st in gun ownership rate.

Conversely, the five countries with the most guns rank 68th, 86th, 167th, 78th and 41st in homicide rate.

Ironically, adding up the population of the top 10 countries ranked by the rate of gun deaths per 100,000 comes to just over 333 million. But total gun homicides are nearly 84,000, compared to just over 20,000 among our 339 million citizens. The total number of guns owned in those top 10 countries is 36 million, less than 10 percent of American-owned guns.

Clearly, if 36 million guns kill 84,000 in one set of people, and 10 times as many guns cause 75 percent fewer homicides in another set, the lethal differentiator isn't the number of guns.

Look to our southern neighbor for more factual insights. Mexican law requires all civilians to register the purchase of any gun, after undergoing an extensive background check and providing a good reason for ownership. Assault rifles are expressly banned. The army operates the sole gun shop in Mexico City.

There are 17 million firearms in civilian hands in Mexico, 96 percent fewer than those owned by Americans. Yet the gun homicide rate is 365 percent higher. Counting guns cannot explain that disparity. Caliber of character, not firearms, is the problem. When respect for life, law and civilization goes down, crime always goes up.

None of these facts should be construed as tolerance for mass shootings, but they can help restore rationality in seeking effective solutions.

It would be foolish to let those suffering from hodophobia (fear of travel) have an outsized voice in policymaking for airlines and highways. And irrational fears or anxiety about guns will cause us to fail to aggressively address the mental, moral and integrity character deficiencies of people who senselessly shoot others.

Let's channel intolerance about guns into intolerance toward those who possess and use them lawlessly. That can have a truly galvanizing effect with a chance to produce some real, lifesaving improvements.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.