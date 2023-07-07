The Bible says, "Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it." (Proverbs 22:6). In other words, when a child has been nurtured in the way of the Lord, if he strays away, the child has a better chance of coming back to where he has been nurtured. This is a "fact of life."

What "facts of life" should we teach our children? This is not an exhaustive list. These are some of my favorites.

TRUST GOD FOR DIRECTION.

Proverbs 3:5: Trust in the lord with all thine heart; and lean not to your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.

PAY NOW AND PLAY LATER.

There are two paths people can take. They can either play now and pay later or pay now and play later. Teach them to pay now. That is, teach them to do their best to finish all their work, including schoolwork, before hanging out with friends. There is little time for hanging out and partying if you are pursuing greatness. You can either play now and pay later or pay now and play later, but one thing is sure: life will demand payment.

THINK AND HAVE POSITIVE THOUGHTS.

There is so much negative energy around. You do not have to go far to look for it. People are just negative about everything and everybody. What wonderful things God could do with us if we had a cheerful outlook. Teach them to read positive material and listen to positive things. It is not what goes in a person that defiles him, but what comes out. And you can be sure it will come out if it goes in. As a person thinks in his heart, so is he (Proverbs 23:7).

BE THANKFUL.

The greatest sin in the world is the lack of gratitude, and ingratitude is prevalent among so many people. My mentor, the Rev. G.T. Blackmon, who has gone to be with the Lord, told my wife and me that people do not have to do anything for you. They do not have to be nice to you. However, when someone is nice to you, the least you can do is say, "Thank you." You may have all the positions you need; your financial resources may be superior to others about you, and your educational attainments may be far above your peers. However, if you do not have enough learning to say, "Thank you," something is seriously wrong with you.

CHOOSE FRIENDS WISELY.

The company you keep influences you. 1 Corinthians 15:33 says, "Do not be deceived; evil company corrupts good habits." Those categorized by God's word as "bad company" corrupt the good morals of those around them by influencing others to be like them. Spending time with a "hot head" will teach you to be a hot head. Spending time with a selfish individual will teach you to be selfish. People learn the attitudes and behaviors of those they commonly associate with. The Chances are great that Children will become like the friends they choose. Teach children to choose their friends wisely.

TEACH THEM TO HAVE RESPECT FOR THEMSELVES.

In the book of Genesis, God asked Adam, the first man, "Where are you?" (Genesis 3:9). Adam had gone into hiding; Overcome with guilt and shame and the notion that he was unworthy because of moral failure, Adam hid behind the fig leaves of shame and fear. We must instruct our children not to hide behind the fig leaves of inferiority, self-hatred, self-rejection, and self-deprecation. Who told them God did not make them right? Who told them God had not given them everything they needed to be successful? Who told them they were inferior? Who told them they did not have everything they needed to be complete people and achieve greatness? God made them strong and in His image.

Be encouraged!

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is the pastor of St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff. The community is invited to join the church for worship in person and on Facebook live at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry. Writers should have a connection to Southeast Arkansas.