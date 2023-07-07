Friends celebrate Mallett’s life, times

FAYETTEVILLE -- The mourners inside Central United Methodist Church cried a little and laughed a lot Thursday, all brought together to celebrate the life and times of former University of Arkansas and NFL quarterback Ryan Michael Mallett.

The Razorback great died at age 35 on June 27 after a swimming incident in the Gulf of Mexico at Destin, Fla.

The celebration of life brought together generations of football fans. There was Harold Horton, a UA team captain from the early days of Coach Frank Broyles, and Ken Hatfield, a standout on the 1964 national championship team and also a Razorback coach, as well as current Coach Sam Pittman.

A virtual who's who of Razorback players from Mallett's time (2008-10) at Arkansas, including the top pass catchers from that era -- including Joe Adams, Greg Childs, Ben Cleveland, Chris Gragg, D.J. Williams and Jarius Wright -- attended the service.

So did a bus load of White Hall High School players, Mallett's charges for one season in 2022 in his first year as a head coach after seven years in the NFL and two years as offensive coordinator at Mountain Home High School.

Casey Dick and Tyler Wilson, the quarterbacks who preceded and succeeded Mallett at Arkansas, came to pay their respects.

Lauren Hays and Hadley Hays, Mallett's sister and niece, sang a duet of "Jealous of the Angels," and Lauren Hays sang solo on "Dancing in the Sky." The service, streamed live on the internet, was conducted by Rev. Jennie Williams, senior pastor at Central United Methodist, Rev. Annie Lankford, senior pastor at Farmington United Methodist, and Paul Young, pastor of Summers Baptist, who has known the Mallett family since they moved to Lincoln in 1992.

"A short life doesn't mean it was a meaningless life," Young said. "Ryan accomplished nearly every one of his goals by the age of 35."

Scott Surratt, the nine-time Texas high school state champion coach who tutored Mallett at Texas High in Texarkana, told lots of stories, including the time Mallett threw a 70-yard pass that sailed over a receiver and hit an end zone pylon while trying for a late touchdown versus Arkansas High.

"Ryan had a heart as big as Texas that was full of Arkansas," Surratt said. "Now he's in the best place ever."

Surratt also added that Mallett had many nicknames, including the one he gave him: "Shooter."

Said Surratt, "We played that Rifleman song when he came in my office."

J.R. Carroll, Mallett's long-time attorney and friend and a White Hall native, provided some lines for laughs and also a touching tribute that included the first time Mallett ended a phone call by telling Carroll he loved him.

After not responding in kind and signing off on the call, Carroll said he thought hard overnight about Mallett's easy ability to express love and was ready for their phone call the next day.

When Mallett wrapped it up again by saying "I love you," this time Carroll said the same back.

"You didn't say that yesterday," was Mallett's reply, Carroll said, initiating laughter.

Mallett gave a piece of himself to everyone he came in contact with, Carroll added, which the agent said he witnessed sometimes with anguish but always with awe.

He addressed a portion of his comments directly to Debbie Mallett, the player's mother.

"Everyone is here today because Ryan gave a piece of himself to them," Carroll said. "All of those pieces of Ryan have come back to you."

Carroll also described Mallett family get-togethers as loud, bracing experiences.

"Like 'National Geographic should study them' loud," Carroll said. "And Ryan was the loudest of the loud. Going to a Mallett family reunion was unsettling."

Young described Mallett as effervescent, bold, energetic, fun to be around and "the ultimate competitor no matter what he was playing." He also announced that as an organ donor more than 70 people's lives were touched by Mallett's donations.

"He's still giving," Young said.

"People are saying Ryan was taken from us too early. Ryan arrived in God's presence right on time."

Mallett's final resting place is the Mallettown Cemetery near Springfield, Ark.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the cemetery in care of Mike and Lisa Dunlap, 19 Town Circle, Springfield, Ark. 72157, or to the Ryan Mallett Memorial Scholarship at Mountain Home High School or to any children's charity.