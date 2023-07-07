Gravette City Council tables requested trash service increase

GRAVETTE -- A requested rate increase for trash service won't become a reality for now.

The council voted June 27 to table an ordinance to accept the requested increase from Republic Trash Service. Republic had requested a rate increase of 5.4% beginning July 1, but because of the failure of the ordinance to pass, the increase will remain at the current 3% yearly increase.

In other business, the council approved:

A resolution approving the transfer of $10,601.55 in museum funds from the general fund account to the museum fund.

A resolution approving the destruction of certain city records that were no longer needed.

A resolution approving the split of a 47.892-acre tract of land on Arkansas 279 owned by Betsy Meek into five separate tracts.

Renewing the lease with the Academy of Music to use the old Presbyterian Church for another two years. The rental fee was raised to $200 per month.

An ordinance rezoning property at 202 Main St. N.E. owned by Ivan and Bonnie Walker from agricultural to commercial.

A resolution approving adjustments to the 2023 budget. Finance Director Carl Rabey said there was no change in the financial report since the June 13 Committee of the Whole meeting and reported all bond money had been spent.