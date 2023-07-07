Guatemala presidential vote tally on hold

MEXICO CITY -- As their presidential election hangs in the balance, Guatemalans are taking to social media to try to circumvent what they see as interference and a threat to democracy.

After an anti-corruption candidate stunned with a second-place finish last month and advanced to the August runoff, Guatemala's Constitutional Court on Saturday ordered the election results suspended and reviewed.

The court's move has raised cries from international observers as well as Guatemalans over election meddling. The second-place candidate, Bernardo Arévalo of the Semilla party, said in an interview that the move is a desperate attempt by the conservative establishment to maintain control: "It's the modus operandi of a co-opted state."

So now, in a country where leaders have eroded democracy, voters are taking matters into their own hands to safeguard the election results.

Supporters of Arévalo's party are posting certified election results from their voting tables on social media, after downloading scanned PDFs from a government website. The PDF forms show how people voted at each table.

Hundreds if not thousands of forms containing election results have been posted, with the hashtag #NoHuboFraude -- #ThereWasn'tFraud -- becoming a trend on Twitter. Besides raising awareness, by downloading the forms, citizens can confirm firsthand that the votes at their polling table were tallied correctly.

"I did it as an act to make my vote count, to show that there wasn't fraud," said Andrea Yanes, a 24-year-old international relations student at Rafael Landivar University in Guatemala City who posted her form on Twitter and has helped friends and relatives download the scanned forms.

Edgar Ortiz Romero, a constitutional law expert at Istmo University just outside Guatemala City, said the social media movement has turned into "an exercise of publicity to defend our system."

"It's surprised me a lot that people are doing this," he said. "I think it's because a narrative of fraud has never gone so far before."

Samuel Pérez, a 30-year-old party leader of Semilla -- or Seed -- said the trend took off after a party effort to combat claims of voter fraud. Before the Constitutional Court suspended the election results, Pérez noticed that social media accounts were circulating a picture of a form that contained errors, using it to accuse Semilla of fraud. Pérez instructed party representatives to publish images of other, accurate, forms.

The presidential election was marked by low turnout, and about a quarter of ballots were left blank or nullified, which can happen when a ballot is deliberately defaced. Courts had blocked several people from running, including a leftist Indigenous candidate and a popular political-outsider businessman.

In the crowded election, Arévalo got 11.7% of the vote and Sandra Torres, a former first lady backed by conservatives, received 15.8%. The third-place finisher received 7.8%.

The Organization of American States and European Union, which monitored the race, did not report major issues on election day. The OAS, urging that "the will of the people expressed at the polls be respected," said it would send election monitors back to Guatemala for the review.

The U.S. State Department said it is "deeply concerned by efforts that interfere with the June 25 election result." A powerful indigenous Guatemalan group has threatened to hold mass protests.

Democracy and rule of law have been under attack in Guatemala for years.

The most significant blow came in 2019, when then-President Jimmy Morales expelled a United Nations-backed anti-corruption commission after it began investigating him over illegal campaign financing.

Anti-corruption prosecutors and independent judges fled the country under his successor, President Alejandro Giammattei. The attorney general in 2021 fired the country's top anti-corruption prosecutor, drawing sanctions from the U.S.

Human rights groups have also decried attacks against journalists. A major Guatemalan newspaper closed in May after its staff faced criminal investigations it has called revenge for its corruption investigations.

The founder, renowned journalist José Ruben Zamora, has been sentenced to six years in prison in a money-laundering case he says is fabricated.