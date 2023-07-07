DEAR HELOISE: I have charcoal gray slate flooring that was never sealed. It still looks good, except the areas around my potted plants. The slate is white around them. Is there something I can apply to the discolored areas to remove this white stuff?

-- Louise A.,

Lafayette, La.

DEAR LOUISE: You'll need a heavy-duty stone cleaner, which you can probably find in a hardware store or plant nursery. Or, you might first try equal parts water and hydrogen peroxide, which can be applied by using a spray bottle or by soaking a sponge in the mixture. Leave it for 10 to 15 minutes; then use a scrub brush or the rough side of a sponge and scrub.

It might be best if you have your floors sealed or place something under your pots.

DEAR HELOISE: I found I do not have the strength in my hands that I used to have. I was having trouble opening cans that have loops on top of the lid. Then, a friend gave me a tip. Pull up the loop, put the handle of a wooden spoon in it and use the spoon as a lever. It works perfectly.

-- Barbara H.,

Findlay, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: During this hot weather, before I go to bed, I take my humming bird feeder inside and set it in a pan of ice cubes. Then, I return it to the hanger before I sleep. This way, the feeder is ready for a cooler start in the morning.

-- Hazel R.,

Sherwood

DEAR HAZEL: What a great idea. Just a reminder to all of my readers who have humming bird feeders: Place the feeders in shady spots. When the feeder heats up in the summer sun, it can injure a bird's tiny feet if it rests there, on the edge.

DEAR HELOISE: Why do pharmacies put such difficult-to-open tops on their pill bottles? Every time I struggle with a hard-to-open bottle, I start cussing and get angry. I'm sure there's a blue cloud over my house from all the yelling I do at those hard-to-open bottles.

-- Harlan B.,

Bronson, Iowa

DEAR HARLAN: Those are childproof caps, but all you have to do is ask your pharmacy not to use childproof caps on your pill bottles. Most will try to make your life easier by accommodating your wish.

