HOME MOVIES

"Give Me an A" (not rated, 1 hour, 40 minutes, On Demand) An acerbic battle-cry anthology by 17 female filmmakers presents a response -- replete with horror, sci-fi, and dark comedy -- to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. With Alyssa Milano, Virginia Madsen, Gina Torres, Milana Vayntrubi; directors include Natasha Halevi, Megan Swertlow, Bonnie Discepolo, Danin Jacquay, Erica Mary Wright, Monica Suriyage, Sarah Kopkin, Caitlin Joesphine Hargraves, Megan Rosati, Hannah Alline, Avital Ash, Mary C. Russell, Valerie Finkel, Loren Escandon, Francesca Maldonado, Kelly Nygaard.

"The Crusades" (not rated, 1 hour, 42 minutes, On Demand) A violent, brawling, chaotic and not all that funny comedy in which three students at all-boys high school Our Lady of the Crusades, upon receiving shattering news about a coming merger with their rivals, set out to have a final epic weekend together before their lives turn upside down. With Rudy Pankow, Khalil Everage, Indiana Massara, Ashley Nicole WIlliams; directed by Leo Milano.

"Dead Man's Hand" (R, 1 hour, 36 minutes, On Demand) A bloody, violent, revenge-fueled Western in which former gunslinger Reno (Jack Kilmer) is headed west for a quiet life with his new bride. But when their stagecoach is ambushed, he kills an outlaw -- the brother of corrupt Bishop (Stephen Dorff, always well cast as a bad guy). Will a shootout be the likely solution? With Cole Hauser; directed by Brian Skiba.

"Matter Out of Place" (not rated, 1 hour, 40 minutes, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, DVD) This distinctive documentary by Austrian filmmaker Nikolaus Geyrhalter reveals mostly through visuals (with little commentary) the astonishing scale of human garbage that exists worldwide, and ideas about the never-ending task to control it.

"Tiger Within" (not rated, 1 hour, 38 minutes, On Demand) A soft-hearted, emotion-laden drama in which a Holocaust survivor develops a life-affirming relationship with a homeless antisemitic prostitute in Los Angeles. Directed by Rafal Zielinski, with Margot Josefsohn, Erica Piccininni , Diego Josef, Luke Eisner and Ed Asner (in his final on-camera role before his death in 2021).

"Stan Lee" (TV-14, 1 hour, 26 minutes, Disney+) Here is the official (and fairly hagiographic) documentary film about Stan "The Man" Lee and his journey to become one of the most influential names in the world of comic books and pop culture. Tracing his life from his challenging upbringing as Stanley Lieber to the meteoric rise of Marvel Comics, it tells Stan's story in his own words, accompanied by archival material.