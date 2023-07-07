Homemakers learn of waterfalls

Jody Stout presented the program, "Arkansas Waterfalls," at the recent meeting of the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club. The meeting and craft workshop, taught by Brenda Robinson, were held at the Pursuit Church in White Hall.

Stout distributed information on Arkansas waterfalls and said that there are waterfalls all over the state. She encouraged the group to read about each one. Look to see the ones that are easier to get to, if you are not a hiker, she said.

There are some that one can see from the road. She stated that viewing waterfalls is a great family outing. Stout said that Arkansas Nature Lovers and Arkansas Waterfalls are two Facebook groups for people interested in waterfalls.

Delores Kelley, Heart-N-Hands president, announced that the July 13 meeting will be the club's picnic. The club will furnish hamburgers and hot dogs. Members signed up to bring items to go with them.

Kelley discussed coming events: Leader Training and Board Meeting was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 7 at the Extension Office; Christmas in July -- bring a prepared Holiday Foods item and recipes for Holiday Foods Cookbook from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 at the Extension Office; Board Meeting at the Extension Office at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 8; Craft Workshop at the Extension Office at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24; Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council Picnic/Bingo -- bring a side dish or dessert for burgers and hot dogs starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at Pursuit Church; and Achievement Points are due to the club president by Aug. 31.

Debbie James installed the following Heart-N-Hands EHC officers for 2023-2025: President Jody Stout, Vice President Patsy Brown, Secretary Sandy Smith; Treasurer Connie Herrin, and Parliamentarian Delores Kelley.

Kelley thanked everyone for all their support during her term as president.

