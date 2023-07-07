Happy birthday: Because you see opportunity in ordinary things and even greater potential in problematic things, you will be an agent of improvement. People want to get close to you, and you'll gain tools and abilities as you manage a full schedule.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have beginner's luck today, so take on something you've never tried before. You'll be exceptionally creative, with the fresh take of an innocent, unbound by the rules you don't yet know.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're a little psychic, a little scientific and very psychologically astute. While you can't totally know what's going on in another person's mind, your guess will be excellent, and you'll follow through effectively on the prediction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There are all kinds of luck, though most require effort to drum up. And while you usually subscribe to a "the harder I work, the luckier I get" approach, today you won't have to.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Confusion will be cleared by a declaration of who you are, where you come from and where you're going. Take comfort in this knowledge: You can never really be out of place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's a joy to give what's needed to those who appreciate it. It's even a joy to give what's needed to those who, for whatever reason, can't appreciate it. Avoid giving what's not needed, as there's no pleasure in it for anyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The love that's like a rock happens with proof over time. Until then, don't give love expecting it to keep the same shape through the ages. For a while it will be like bread, made fresh every time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A competition is featured. Decide if you're in it for fun or you're in it to win it. Your strategy will be very different for each intent and, so it follows, will be your experience. Either way is acceptable; this is a matter of preference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Some decide "this is who I am, and this is what I do" and they stick with it. You're up for a less rigid approach and will be open to learning new and improved ways of being you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tone matters. Are you strict or soft? Are you declaring or persuading with something like charm, humor or novelty? Trying different communication styles could improve your relationships, including your relationship with yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're about to leap over an obstacle. Success will be dependent on approach. You don't want to tire yourself out before you get to the hurdle. Back up just enough to give yourself momentum.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you can command yourself, you are a master commander. Forget about the others today, as trying to lead them will have meager results compared to the results you will get when you focus solely on leading yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There are those who have a leg up in the game with special talent, intelligence, family endowments and more. Success is not about where a person starts, but how they play the game. Don't measure. Just play.