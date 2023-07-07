Ivan Danailov Dimitrov , an English tourist, said in an apology letter to Rome’s mayor and prosecutor that he had no idea the Colosseum wall was almost 2,000 years old when he used his keys to carve his girlfriend’s name into it.

Todd Wolter said he and another Cass County sheriff’s deputy used a pole to disentangle the wings and talons of two fighting eagles they discovered foundering in a Minnesota lake, adding that the birds rested, then took off once they were dry.

Daniel Nadeau, an Ontario detective inspector, said remains found in a river in 1975 have finally been identified as those of Tennessee spa owner Jewell Parchman Langford in Canada’s first such use of genetic forensic technology, and that an 81-year-old Florida man has been charged in her murder.

Rudolph Farias IV, the Texas man who recently reappeared eight years after he was reported missing while walking his dogs, actually hadn’t vanished at all, say Houston police who have declined so far to bring false report charges against him or his mother but are continuing to investigate.

Linda Karlsson, a Swedish prosecutor, says it must have been very stressful for the family and friends of a Norwegian woman whose body was discovered in a freezer, placed there by her housemate who, after finding her dead, continued to collect almost $120,000 of her pension while telling relatives she was still alive.

Chris Pincher drunkenly groped two men at a private club and should be suspended from Britain’s Parliament for eight weeks, a watchdog says, increasing the possibility of a recall election for his House of Commons seat.

Stephanie Reitz , a University of Connecticut spokeswoman, says preventive measures have been taken after hackers sent a hoax email to all undergraduates erroneously announcing the death of school President Radenka Maric.

Brad Bark , mayor of Muscatine, Iowa, says a heavily criticized Fourth of July parade entry featuring a woman on horseback pulling a rope used to bind the wrists of another woman wearing Native American dress was apparently intended to be a statement on injustice suffered by Cherokee Nation members.

Silvio Berlusconi, the twice-divorced former Italian prime minister and media tycoon who died last month at 86, bequeathed $109 million to his 33-year-old girlfriend, lawmaker Marta Fascina.