Judge will not rule Friday on lawsuit over 10 Commandments monument on Arkansas Capitol grounds

U.S. District Court Judge Kristine G. Baker said she would not rule from the bench Friday on the lawsuit over the 10 Commandments monument located at the Arkansas State Capitol.

Baker spent Friday morning hearing arguments from the three plaintiff parties in the case that’s lasted almost five years. After a one-hour lunch break, the court is scheduled hear a response from the Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office.

The lawsuit concerns Act 1231 of 2015.

Sponsored by then-Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, and co-sponsored by then-Rep. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, the act says the General Assembly found that the 10 Commandments “are an important component of the moral foundation of the laws and legal system of the United States of America and of the state of Arkansas,” and they “represent a philosophy of government held by many of the founders of this nation.”

The lawsuit, Cave et al. v. John Thurston, was originally filed against then-Secretary of State Mark Martin on May 23, 2018. On June 25, 2018, it was merged with a similar lawsuit, Orsi et al. v. Martin, which was filed the same day. Cave was filed by members of a walking and cycling club — with Judith Cave named as the lead plaintiff — who walk past the monument regularly and are supported by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas. Orsi was filed by people representing a variety of religious viewpoints, led by the president of the Arkansas Society of Freethinkers.

Both lawsuits contend that the monument violates the First Amendment by establishing governmental preference of one religion above all others. On Dec. 17, 2018, Baker granted a motion to intervene by The Satanic Temple, located in Salem, Mass.





The first 10 Commandments monument was installed at the Capitol on June 27, 2017, but was toppled within 24 hours by a man who rammed it with his vehicle and was later found mentally unfit to proceed to trial. A replacement monument, surrounded by 3-foot-tall concrete posts, was installed April 26, 2018.





Motions for summary judgment were filed on March 6 by attorneys for the Cave plaintiffs, the Orsi plaintiffs and The Satanic Temple, and the office of Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin representing Thurston in the matter.





The motions by the Cave and Orsi plaintiffs asked that the monument be removed, while The Satanic Temple motion asked that the monument either be moved and the Temple’s statue of Baphomet — a part-man, part-goat deity who is seated and accompanied by two smiling children — be installed in its stead for the same duration as the Ten Commandments statue, or, that the Baphomet statue be installed in a location on the State Capitol grounds to be determined by the parties if the 10 Commandments statue is allowed to remain.







