The world in brief: Killing of Palestinian ruled self-defense

Killing of Palestinian ruled self-defense

JERUSALEM -- An Israeli court on Thursday acquitted a border police officer who was charged with reckless manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem's Old City three years ago.

The Jerusalem district court ruled that the officer was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed 32-year-old Eyad Hallaq. The case has drawn comparisons to the police killing of George Floyd in the United States.

The court described the incident as a tragic mistake, noting that the officer made a split-second decision in a dangerous situation.

Taking risks, the court said, "is an integral part of military activity."

The court said the officer, whose name has not been made public, was acting in "good faith" when he fatally shot Hallaq, believing him to be an attacker.

Hallaq, 32, was fatally shot just inside the Old City's Lion's Gate on May 30, 2020, as he was on his way to the special-needs institution that he attended.

Police, saying they thought he was a Palestinian attacker, pursued him and called for him to stop. According to accounts at the time, two members of Israel's paramilitary border police then chased him into a garbage room and shot at him as he cowered next to a bin. In total, police fired four bullets, shooting him twice, before he died, according to a court document.

Germans, Dutch arrest 9 in attack plot

BERLIN -- Nine people from Central Asia were arrested in Germany and the Netherlands on Thursday over alleged plans to carry out attacks in Germany and for collecting money for the Islamic State group, authorities said.

Seven men arrested in Germany were accused of founding a "domestic terrorist group" and of supporting IS, federal prosecutors said. All had known one another for a long time, had radical Islamic views and came to Germany more or less simultaneously from Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year, the prosecutors alleged.

In the Netherlands, the public prosecution service said a 29-year-old Tajik man and his 31-year-old Kyrgyz wife, who had lived in the country since last year, were arrested on suspicion of "committing preparatory acts for terrorism offenses." The man is also suspected of membership in IS.

Police suspect that the man "was given the order to plot a terrorist attack," the prosecution service said in a statement. It said the plans were serious enough for prosecutors to intervene, although they were "not yet concrete."

German prosecutors said the man arrested in the Netherlands belonged to the group formed by the other suspects.

The arrests in Germany were made in various locations in North Rhine-Westphalia state, which borders the Netherlands. German prosecutors identified the men arrested there as Ata A., a citizen of Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan national Abrorjon K., and five citizens of Tajikistan -- Mukhammadshujo A., Nuriddin K., Shamshud N., Said S. and Raboni Z.

Migrant sea deaths put at 951 in Spain

MADRID -- At least 951 migrants have died while trying to reach Spain by sea in the first six months of 2023, a Spanish migrant rights group said Thursday.

Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders) said the total includes 112 women and 49 children. The organization compiles its figures from families of migrants and rescue statistics.

It said in a report issued Thursday that official Spanish figures show fewer boats arrived in the first six months, but that 13 more people died than in the first six months of last year.

Spain's Interior Ministry says 12,192 people arrived by boat in the first six months, 4% fewer than in the same period last year.

Caminando Fronteras blamed countries such as Spain and Morocco for a lack of coordination and failing to conduct rescue operations in time.

Ban on Afghan beauty salons explained

ISLAMABAD -- Women's beauty salons were banned in Afghanistan because they offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardships for grooms' families during wedding festivities, the Taliban said Thursday.

The explanation came days after the group confirmed they were giving all salons in the country one month to wind down their businesses and close shop, drawing concern from international officials worried about the impact on female entrepreneurs.

The ruling is the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment.

In a video clip released Thursday, Sadiq Akif Mahjer, the spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, listed a series of services salons offered that he said went against Islam. Those included eyebrow shaping, the use of other people's hair to augment a woman's natural hair and the application of makeup, which would interfere with the ablutions required before offering prayers, he said.

In addition, the salons cause economic stress on grooms' families, who are required by custom to pay for the pre-wedding salon visit by the bride and her close female relatives, he said.



